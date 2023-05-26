Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 26 May, 2023, 7:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Normal delivery rate rises at Lalmohan Health Complex

Published : Friday, 26 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Our Correspondent

LALMOHAN, BHOLA, May 25: Normal delivery rate is increasing in Upazila Health Complex in Lalmohan Upazila of the district.

According to the hospital sources, on an average 70 normal deliveries are registered monthly for sincere services by physicians, nurses and midwives.

In order to ensure normal delivery, the hospital authorities have undertaken various steps.

Residential Medical Officer (RMO) of the health complex Dr Md Mahsin Khan said, the government has appointed adequate midwives for ensuring normal delivery in the hospital for 24 hours; there is one fixed midwife in the hospital whose duty is providing necessary advice during conceiving to post-delivery period for six weeks; she sits in outdoor room No. 12 from morning to office time; besides, over mobile phone, carrying mothers can contact her any time.

There is a well-decorated delivery room in the hospital, and midwives and nurses remain ready for delivery for 24 hours. They are adequately sincere along with physicians, he added.

At present, the rate of normal delivery is increasing. "We request all for taking necessary services from the hospital for any delivery problem," the RMO maintained.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two women ‘commit suicide’ in Dinajpur, Sunamganj
Four minors among five people drown
Students get edn materials at Kotalipara
Normal delivery rate rises at Lalmohan Health Complex
Man kills wife in Jamalpur
16 get life term in murder, rape, drug cases
Two killed in road mishaps in Pabna, Rajshahi
Two crushed under train in M'singh, Sirajganj


Latest News
Jahangir's mother Zayeda Khatun elected Gazipur city mayor
Those who commit abuses in four ares won't get US visa: Donald Lu
Zayeda leading by 10,375 votes over Azmat in 250 centres
Gazipur city polls: Zayeda gets 92,222, Azmat 82,021 votes
Chinese Company to invest $10.73m in BEPZA EZ
BEA places Tk 20.94 lakh crore alternate budget for FY24
Dhaka's proposal gets highest importance in Bali Media Summit declaration
'My mother wins, conspiracy on to change results': Jahangir
Russia signs deal to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus
18 BNP activists arrested in Sirajganj
Most Read News
Gazipur city polls: Zayeda gets 68,800, Azmat 58,025 votes
boAt, DX Group to expand its footprint in BD
Death threat to PM: Rajshahi BNP leader Chand arrested
Azizur's candidacy as Gazipur city councillor cancelled ahead of vote
Policeman dies after shooting himself while on checkpost duty
Man held with 20-kg hemp in Chandpur
GCC polls: Two detained for entering secret room, one jailed
Gazipur City Corporation polls underway
Will accept whatever the result is: Azmat
Brighton end Man City's winning run to secure top-six finish
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft