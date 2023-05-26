Normal delivery rate rises at Lalmohan Health Complex







According to the hospital sources, on an average 70 normal deliveries are registered monthly for sincere services by physicians, nurses and midwives.



In order to ensure normal delivery, the hospital authorities have undertaken various steps.

Residential Medical Officer (RMO) of the health complex Dr Md Mahsin Khan said, the government has appointed adequate midwives for ensuring normal delivery in the hospital for 24 hours; there is one fixed midwife in the hospital whose duty is providing necessary advice during conceiving to post-delivery period for six weeks; she sits in outdoor room No. 12 from morning to office time; besides, over mobile phone, carrying mothers can contact her any time.



There is a well-decorated delivery room in the hospital, and midwives and nurses remain ready for delivery for 24 hours. They are adequately sincere along with physicians, he added.



At present, the rate of normal delivery is increasing. "We request all for taking necessary services from the hospital for any delivery problem," the RMO maintained.



