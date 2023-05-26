Man kills wife in Jamalpur





JAMALPUR, May 25: A woman was allegedly strangled to death by her husband in Dewanganj Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.



The deceased was identified as Aklima Khatun, 22, daughter of Mulluk Mia, a resident Khutarchar Village under Bahadurabad Union in the upazila.





Behula Begum, mother of the deceased, said, "My daughter got married seven years back. She was often tortured by her husband since the marriage. Unable to bear the torture, she came to our house. About 11 days back, Aklima, mother of a child, went to her husband's house again, where she was strangled to death by Helal early in the morning," she added.



However, the law enforcers have detained the accused.



Officer-in-Charge of Dewanganj Model Police Station Shyamal Chandra Dhar confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.



