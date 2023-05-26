16 get life term in murder, rape, drug cases







JASHORE: A court in the district on Wednesday sentenced a man to life-term of imprisonment for killing his wife in Arabpur Union of Sadar Upazila on October 21, 2021.



Jashore Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-1 Judge Golam Kabir handed down the verdict in the afternoon.

The court also fined the convict Tk 50,000, and in default, he will have to suffer four more months in jail.



The condemned convict is Juwel Sarder, a resident of Mathpara area under Arabpur Union in the upazila.



According to the case statement, the deceased Shirina Begum had a feud with her husband Juwel Sarder over parenting his first wife's son. On October 21, 2021, they locked into a fight over the matter and at one stage of the fight, Juwel poured petrol on Shirina and set her on fire.



Locals rescued the woman and took to Jashore Sadar Hospital first, but she succumbed to her injuries on the way to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.



Later on, the deceased's father lodged a case with Jashore Kotwali Police Station (PS) accusing the convicted.



After investigating the case, the investigation officer submitted a charge-sheet to the court against Jewel Sarder.



Testifying the witnesses and evidences, the court delivered the verdict on Wednesday afternoon.

Special Public Prosecutor (PP) Setara Khatun confirmed the matter.



RAJSHAHI: A tribunal in the district on Wednesday sentenced a man to life-term in jail in a rape case.



The convict is Abdul Hannan Molla, 45, son of Osman Molla of Bagha Upazila of the district.



Rajshahi Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-2 Judge Md Hasanuzzaman passed the verdict on Wednesday in presence of the convict, said PP Shamsunnahar Mukti.



The court also fined the convict Tk 50,000, and in default, he has to suffer three more months in jail.



According to the case statement, a seventh grader after being angry with her mother went out of the house. Neighbour of the victim Hannan Molla took her to his sister's house and violated the girl.



As the victim did not return home, her mother filed a police complaint. Later on, the law enforcers rescued the girl from the house. The plaintiff, mother of the victim, filed a case with the PS.



After examining the evidences and witnesses, the tribunal passed the verdict on Wednesday.



BOGURA: A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced a man to life-term of imprisonment and another to two-year in jail in a drug case filed with Nandigram PS in 2016.



Bogura Additional Sessions Judge Habiba Mondol handed down the verdict at around 4 pm.



The lifer is Md Rafiqul Islam, 37, hailed from Bhetgram Moddhyapara Village in Nandigram Upazila while another convict is Md Abu Raihan, 39, an inhabitant of Bhetgram Purbapara area.



The court also fined Rafiqul Tk 50,000, and in default, he will have to suffer one more year in jail. Abu Raihan was fined Tk 5,000, and in default, he has to suffer six more months in jail.



According to the prosecution, police arrested convicts Rafiqul Islam and Abu Raihan along with heroin and yaba tablets from Kundarhat area of the upazila in 2016.



A case was filed with Nandigram PS under the Narcotics Control Act in this regard.



Testifying the witnesses and evidences, the court delivered the verdict in absence of Rafiqul Islam as he was on run.



Additional PP Advocate Nasimul Karim confirmed the matter.



COX'S BAZAR: A court in the district on Monday sentenced seven people including a Rohingya man to life-term of imprisonment in a drug case.



Cox's Bazar District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Ismail passed the verdict in presence of all the convicts.



The court also fined the convicts Tk 2 lakh each, and in default, they have to suffer one more year in jail.



The convicts are: Md Moharram Ali of Teknaf Upazila, Md Aman Ullah of Shah Porir Deep, Abdul Munaf of Chandali Para, Md Zahid Hosen, Nur Alam of Teknaf Sadar Union, Abdur Sukkur of the same area, and Abdul Pedam, a resident of Balukhali No. 9 Rohingya Camp H-24 Block.



PP of the court Advocate Faridul Alam confirmed the matter.



According to the case statement, on September 18, 2020, members of Coast Guard, in a drive, arrested seven people along with five lakh yaba tablets from a trawler, named 'Chadni'.



On the following day, a member of the Coast Guard, as plaintiff, filed a case with Teknaf PS under the Narcotics Control Act.



On November 28, 2020, investigative officer of the case submitted the charge-sheet to the court.



Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Monday after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.



JHENIDAH: A court in the district has sentenced six people to life-term of imprisonment for killing a youth in the town in 2010.



Additional District and Sessions Court-1 Judge Md Bahauddin Ahmed passed the verdict on Monday.



The court also fined the convicts Tk 5,000 each, and in default, they have to suffer five more months in jail.



The court also acquitted three persons as the allegations brought against them were not proved.



The convicts are: Saiful Islam Pavel of Shailakupa Upazila, Alo of Jhenidah Municipality area, Aslam of Kajura Joardar Para, Imran, Saddam, and Rasel of Pobhati Village. One of the accused in the case died during the trial.



Among the convicts, Pavel, Alo, and Rasel are now on the run.



According to the prosecution, on April 16, 2010, one of the accused called the youth, named Rahmat Ullal alias Khokon, over mobile phone and asked him to come out of the house.



The next day, police found the body of Khokon, who was strangled to death.



Uncle of the deceased Abdur Razzak as the plaintiff filed a case with Jhenidah Sadar PS against some unidentified people.



On May in 2011, investigative officer of the case filed a charge-sheet to the court.

Following this, the judge passed the verdict on Monday after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.



Separate courts in three days sentenced 16 people to life-term of imprisonment and another to two-year in jail in different murder, rape and drug cases in five districts- Jashore, Rajshahi, Bogura, Cox's Bazar and Jhenidah.JASHORE: A court in the district on Wednesday sentenced a man to life-term of imprisonment for killing his wife in Arabpur Union of Sadar Upazila on October 21, 2021.Jashore Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-1 Judge Golam Kabir handed down the verdict in the afternoon.The court also fined the convict Tk 50,000, and in default, he will have to suffer four more months in jail.The condemned convict is Juwel Sarder, a resident of Mathpara area under Arabpur Union in the upazila.According to the case statement, the deceased Shirina Begum had a feud with her husband Juwel Sarder over parenting his first wife's son. On October 21, 2021, they locked into a fight over the matter and at one stage of the fight, Juwel poured petrol on Shirina and set her on fire.Locals rescued the woman and took to Jashore Sadar Hospital first, but she succumbed to her injuries on the way to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.Later on, the deceased's father lodged a case with Jashore Kotwali Police Station (PS) accusing the convicted.After investigating the case, the investigation officer submitted a charge-sheet to the court against Jewel Sarder.Testifying the witnesses and evidences, the court delivered the verdict on Wednesday afternoon.Special Public Prosecutor (PP) Setara Khatun confirmed the matter.RAJSHAHI: A tribunal in the district on Wednesday sentenced a man to life-term in jail in a rape case.The convict is Abdul Hannan Molla, 45, son of Osman Molla of Bagha Upazila of the district.Rajshahi Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-2 Judge Md Hasanuzzaman passed the verdict on Wednesday in presence of the convict, said PP Shamsunnahar Mukti.The court also fined the convict Tk 50,000, and in default, he has to suffer three more months in jail.According to the case statement, a seventh grader after being angry with her mother went out of the house. Neighbour of the victim Hannan Molla took her to his sister's house and violated the girl.As the victim did not return home, her mother filed a police complaint. Later on, the law enforcers rescued the girl from the house. The plaintiff, mother of the victim, filed a case with the PS.After examining the evidences and witnesses, the tribunal passed the verdict on Wednesday.BOGURA: A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced a man to life-term of imprisonment and another to two-year in jail in a drug case filed with Nandigram PS in 2016.Bogura Additional Sessions Judge Habiba Mondol handed down the verdict at around 4 pm.The lifer is Md Rafiqul Islam, 37, hailed from Bhetgram Moddhyapara Village in Nandigram Upazila while another convict is Md Abu Raihan, 39, an inhabitant of Bhetgram Purbapara area.The court also fined Rafiqul Tk 50,000, and in default, he will have to suffer one more year in jail. Abu Raihan was fined Tk 5,000, and in default, he has to suffer six more months in jail.According to the prosecution, police arrested convicts Rafiqul Islam and Abu Raihan along with heroin and yaba tablets from Kundarhat area of the upazila in 2016.A case was filed with Nandigram PS under the Narcotics Control Act in this regard.Testifying the witnesses and evidences, the court delivered the verdict in absence of Rafiqul Islam as he was on run.Additional PP Advocate Nasimul Karim confirmed the matter.COX'S BAZAR: A court in the district on Monday sentenced seven people including a Rohingya man to life-term of imprisonment in a drug case.Cox's Bazar District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Ismail passed the verdict in presence of all the convicts.The court also fined the convicts Tk 2 lakh each, and in default, they have to suffer one more year in jail.The convicts are: Md Moharram Ali of Teknaf Upazila, Md Aman Ullah of Shah Porir Deep, Abdul Munaf of Chandali Para, Md Zahid Hosen, Nur Alam of Teknaf Sadar Union, Abdur Sukkur of the same area, and Abdul Pedam, a resident of Balukhali No. 9 Rohingya Camp H-24 Block.PP of the court Advocate Faridul Alam confirmed the matter.According to the case statement, on September 18, 2020, members of Coast Guard, in a drive, arrested seven people along with five lakh yaba tablets from a trawler, named 'Chadni'.On the following day, a member of the Coast Guard, as plaintiff, filed a case with Teknaf PS under the Narcotics Control Act.On November 28, 2020, investigative officer of the case submitted the charge-sheet to the court.Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Monday after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.JHENIDAH: A court in the district has sentenced six people to life-term of imprisonment for killing a youth in the town in 2010.Additional District and Sessions Court-1 Judge Md Bahauddin Ahmed passed the verdict on Monday.The court also fined the convicts Tk 5,000 each, and in default, they have to suffer five more months in jail.The court also acquitted three persons as the allegations brought against them were not proved.The convicts are: Saiful Islam Pavel of Shailakupa Upazila, Alo of Jhenidah Municipality area, Aslam of Kajura Joardar Para, Imran, Saddam, and Rasel of Pobhati Village. One of the accused in the case died during the trial.Among the convicts, Pavel, Alo, and Rasel are now on the run.According to the prosecution, on April 16, 2010, one of the accused called the youth, named Rahmat Ullal alias Khokon, over mobile phone and asked him to come out of the house.The next day, police found the body of Khokon, who was strangled to death.Uncle of the deceased Abdur Razzak as the plaintiff filed a case with Jhenidah Sadar PS against some unidentified people.On May in 2011, investigative officer of the case filed a charge-sheet to the court.Following this, the judge passed the verdict on Monday after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.