Friday, 26 May, 2023, 7:56 AM
Home Countryside

Two killed in road mishaps in Pabna, Rajshahi

Published : Friday, 26 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Our Correspondents

Two people have been killed and two others injured in separate road accidents in two districts- Pabna and Rajshahi, in two days.

SANTHIA, PABNA: A man was killed and two others were injured in a collision between two trucks in Santhia Upazila of the district early Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Babu, 40, son of Abul Kashem, hailed from Muladuli Village under Baraigram Upazila of Natore District.

According to police sources, a Pabna-bound truck loaded with rods collided head-on with another Dhaka-bound truck in front of Madhpur Highway Police Outpost on the Dhaka-Pabna highway at around 4:30 am.

Babu, the helper of the truck loaded with rods, died on the spot.

Meanwhile, the driver of the other truck Abdul Latif and his assistant Tuhin were seriously injured. The injured were rescued and admitted to Pabna Sadar Hospital.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Madhpur Highway Police Nabir Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

BAGMARA, RAJSHAHI: A man was killed in a road accident in Bagmara Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Fazlur Rahman Shah, 50, a resident of Sajuria Shahpara area in the upazila.

According to police and local sources, Fazlur Rahman was returning to his house at 10 pm riding by his battery-run auto-van. On the way, a sand-laden tractor hit his vehicle in Premtoli area on the Taherpur-Bhabaniganj road, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police have recovered the body from the scene.

However, the law enforcers have seized the tractor, but its driver Moksed Ali managed to flee the scene.

Bagmara Police Station (PS) OC Md Aminul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that a case was filed with the PS in this regard.


Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
Developed & Maintenance by i2soft