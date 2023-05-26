Two crushed under train in M'singh, Sirajganj







GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A man was killed after being run over by a train in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.



The deceased was identified as Shukkur Ali, 65, a resident of Dhamail Village under Saltia Union in the upazila.

According to local sources, the Mymensingh-bound Balaka Express train from Dhaka ran over the man while he was walking along the rail line near Dhali Bari in the morning. He died on the spot.



Local Union Parishad Chairman Nazmul Haque Dhali confirmed the matter and said the deceased Sukkur Ali was somewhat mentally unstable.



SIRAJGANJ: A man was crushed under a train in Ullapara Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 50, could not be known yet.



Police sources said a Dhaka-bound commuter train from Rajshahi ran over the man while he was walking along the rail line in Bajrapur Mandaljani area in the morning. He died on the spot.



On information, police recovered the body and sent to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



