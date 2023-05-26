Video
Prawns dying of disease at Koyra

Published : Friday, 26 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Our Correspondent

KOYRA, KHULNA, May 25: Prawns are dying in Koyra Upazila of the district due to infectious virus triggered amid drought and water shortage in enclosures.

Enclosure owners have already suffered irrecoverable losses.

In this situation, shrimp farmers are worrying.

Besides, upazila fisheries officer, said, salinity level has increased due to climate change and extreme drought.

Abdus Sattar Sana, a shrimp farmer of No. 2  Koyra Village under Koyra Sadar Union, said, he has been farming Bagda shrimp since 2003. This year he has farmed Bagda shrimp on 40 bighas of land. But in the beginning of the season, his enclosure witnessed dying of shrimp due to virus.

Bhavsindu Mandal at North Vedkashi Union said, he has cultivated Bagda on 20 bighas. His enclosure shrimps started to die in mid- April and May.

More or less Bagda shrimps are dying in most of the enclosures in the upazila.

If the shrimp dying continues, the government will be deprived of earning foreign exchange. According to Upazila Fisheries Office sources, Koyra Upazila has about 4,000 small and big fishing enclosures.
 
In the last year, Bagda shrimp production was estimated at six thousand tonnes.  But due to the death of Bagda shrimp, it was not possible to achieve the target.

Upazila Senior Fisheries Officer Md Aminul Haque said, due to climate change, the temperature has increased a lot. Besides, the enclosures do not have the required amount of water for shrimp cultivation. Due to this the salinity is increasing.

In order to solve all these problems, fish farmers are being regularly advised through the Upazal Fisheries Department, he added.


