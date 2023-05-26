Video
Players need to be more responsible in Shakib's absence: Bashar

Published : Friday, 26 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh selector Habibul Bashar thinks that Shakib's absence is a big blow for the team. Other players in the team need to be more responsible during Afghanistan Test between June 14 and 18, which Shakib is going to miss due to finger injury.

"Shakib means two men," Bashar told journalists on Thursday at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. "His absence is a big shove".

There's hardly any player in the world who can perform with both bat and bowl like him. We'll miss him and the other players of the team need to be more responsible while playing," he added.

The ace all-rounder of the game serves as a batter, as a bowler and as a skipper. The selectors have challenges like who captain the team in absence of Shakib.

The name of Liton Das and Mehidy Miraz are pronounced among experts. But the big question is, will Bangladesh take an extra batter or extra bowler to mitigate Shakib's gap?

"When Shakib plays, we can play with an extra batter or an extra bowler," Bashar acknowledged. He hinted about an extra spinner and Nayeem Hasan or Nasum Ahmed can be one of the options, who will join with Taijul Islam and Mehidy Miraz.

Nurul Hasan Sohan, Yasir Ali Rabbi or uncapped Shahadat Hossain Dipu's inclusion as a batter also will not be surprising if the BCB have a mind to include an extra batter. Although Bashar said in this regard that there've little possibility to have any surprise.

"We are going to make a winning team, the possible best team," he assured.

Bangladesh and Afghanistan engaged in red ball affair earlier for once in 2019 and lost the game by 224-run big margin. Bangladesh must be looking some panacea to avoid further shame against Afghanistan.

In this regard Bashar said, "We didn't play Test well against Afghanistan. In fact, we lost it. We definitely want to play well this time."  

"The team is more confident now. Selecting players or setting team is getting tougher," he added.
Bashar also disclosed that they have a clear plan about forthcoming series but he doesn't want to disclose it.



