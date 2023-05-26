|
AFC U-23 Asian Cup
Bangladesh drawn in Group H with Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines
Bangladesh have been drawn in the four-team Group H of the AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers with Thailand, Malaysia and the Philippines.
The Group H matches will be held in Thailand from September 4-12 this year.
The ceremonial draw of the first phase qualifying round of the meet held in the AFC Headquarters in the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur on Thursday (May 25).
After a single league basis round round-robin league group matches at centralized venue, eleven group champions and four best runners -up teams will qualify for the 16-team final round of the AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qatar' 24 along with hosts Qatar to be held between April 15 to May 3 next year.
Top three teams of the ensuing AFC U-23 Asian Cup '24 will directly qualify for the Olympic Football Paris' 2024 while the 4th best team will play in the AFC-CAF
The grouping :
Group A: Jordan (H), Syria, Oman, Brunei Darussalam
Group B: Korea Republic (H), Myanmar, Krygyz Republic, Qatar
Group C: Vietnam (H), Singapore, Yemen, Guam
Group D: Japan, Bahrain (H), Palestine, Pakistan
Group E: Uzbekistan (H), IR Iran, Hong Kong, Afghanistan
Group F: Iraq, Kuwait (H), Timor Leste, Macau
Group G: UAE, India, Maldives, China PR (H)
Group H: Thailand (H), Malaysia, Bangladesh, Philippines
Group I: Australia, Tajikistan (H), Laos, DPR Korea
Group J: Saudi Arabia (H), Cambodia, Lebanon, Mongolia
Group K: Turkmenistan, Indonesia (H), Chinese Taipei. �UNB