Spurs' manager search goes on

THE HAGUE, MAY 25: Arne Slot has committed to staying at Feyenoord, ruling himself out of contention for the vacant Tottenham manager's job.The Dutchman had reportedly become a leading contender to replace Antonio Conte at Spurs after leading the Rotterdam club to the Eredivisie title.Talks between Slot's management and Feyenoord took place this week and the 44-year-old is set to stay at De Kuip."I have heard a lot about the interest of other clubs in me," Slot told Algemeen Dagblad."I am grateful for the appreciation, but my wish is to stay with Feyenoord and continue to build on the foundation that has been laid there over the past two seasons. �AFP