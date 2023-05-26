El Salvador club, stadium officials arrested after deadly stampede







The prosecutor's office said Alianza president Pedro Hernandez, two club directors and two stadium officials were arrested and charged with manslaughter.



They will also be investigated for possible culpability for injuries suffered by stampede victims, and for "public havoc."

Twelve people died and hundreds were injured in a crush at first-division Alianza's stadium in the capital San Salvador on Saturday. It was thought to have started when a gate at the stadium fell.



"It is clear from the investigations carried out that the exits were not sufficient for the number of fans," the prosecutor's office said on its Twitter account. �AFP



SAN SALVADOR, MAY 25: Officials of El Salvador's Alianza Football Club and the Cuscatlan stadium were arrested Thursday and the remainder of the season-ending playoffs were cancelled after a weekend stampede killed 12.The prosecutor's office said Alianza president Pedro Hernandez, two club directors and two stadium officials were arrested and charged with manslaughter.They will also be investigated for possible culpability for injuries suffered by stampede victims, and for "public havoc."Twelve people died and hundreds were injured in a crush at first-division Alianza's stadium in the capital San Salvador on Saturday. It was thought to have started when a gate at the stadium fell."It is clear from the investigations carried out that the exits were not sufficient for the number of fans," the prosecutor's office said on its Twitter account. �AFP