

Hosts take decent lead after Shadman, Dipu, Irfan glitz



Earlier in the morning, resuming from overnight's 268 for 6 West Indies-A were wrapped up on 345. Opener Kirk McKenzie scored 91 runs, Keacy Carty gathered 64 while skipper Joshua Da Silva and Alick Athanaze missed respective fifties for three and five runs.



Bangladesh pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib hauled four wickets for 59 runs while Saif Hasan took two for 37. Khaled Ahmed, Nayeem Hasan and Tanvir Islam shared one wicket apiece.

Hosts thereby, started their second innings remaining 108 runs behind and lost three top order batters cheaply as opener Zakir Hasan was dismissed on 13, Saif Hasan on 16 and Naim Sheikh on 28. Another opener Shadman Islam however, showed his intent and scored 74 runs.



Skipper Afif Hossain failed with the bat this time but Shahadat Hossain Dipu, who had been phenomenal throughout the series, picked up another half century and departed on 50 off 68, who scored 73 runs in the first innings.



Coming to bat at seven, wicketkeeper Irfan Sukkur remained unbeaten scoring 64 runs while Nayeem Hasan was batting on 14.



Kevin Sinclair hauled three wickets for 76 runs while Akeem Jordan took two for 38 runs. Raymon Reifer picked the rest for 48 runs.



Bangladesh however, were invited by the guests to bat first and were bowled out in their first innings for 237 runs as none of the home batters could create impact except Dipu.



