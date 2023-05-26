Video
Bashundhara, Sheikh Russel crucial match in BPL today

Published : Friday, 26 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

Bashundhara Kings take on Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra in the crucial match of Bangladesh Premier League football scheduled to be held today (Friday) at Bashundhara Sports Complex in the city.

Bashundhara currently dominate the league table with 43 points from 16 matches and they need only a victory against Sheikh Russel to celebrate the league title for the fourth consecutive occasions since their debut in the country's top flight football.

In the day's other match, Abahani Limited locks horn their arch-rival Mohammedan Sporting Club at Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium in Cumilla.

The sky blue Dhanmondi outfit, Abahani stands at second position in the table with 33 points from 16 matches while the traditional black and white Motijheel outfit Mohammedan, who ranks fourth position in the league table, have 22 points from 15 matches.

On third match of the day, Chittagong Abahani Limited faces Azampur Football Club Uttara at Birshreshtha Flight Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj.

The port city team Chittagong Abahani Limited stands at tenth position with 13 points from 15 matches while bottom-ranked Azampur Football Club collected four points playing the same number of outings.
All the three matches kick off at 4 pm.     �BSS


