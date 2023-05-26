Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 26 May, 2023, 7:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Australia coach backs Warner to play 'significant part' in Ashes

Published : Friday, 26 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58

SYDNEY, MAY 25: Australia's head coach Andrew McDonald on Wednesday backed under-pressure David Warner to play "a really significant part" in the Ashes starting next month in England.

The 36-year-old opening batsman has been a mainstay of the Australian team since making his debut against New Zealand in 2011.
But the left-hander approaches the Ashes and World Test Championship final against India at The Oval with one century in his past 32 innings and a mediocre record in England.
"We're optimistic with what Dave's got left," McDonald told SEN radio on Wednesday, addressing doubts about Warner's immediate future on the side.

"We've picked him in the squad and we feel that he's going to play a really significant part in the Ashes and the World Test Championship final, and that's why he's on the plane.
"We think he's got some good games left in him."

While Warner made Australia's 17-man squad for the first two Ashes Tests and the preceding WTC final, selectors have kept their options open beyond that.

McDonald said that Warner was in "a good head space".
"He's an important part of that squad," McDonald said.

"If he wasn't, then we would have had a clear checkpoint after the first Test match or the World Test Championship going into the Ashes, but that's not the case.

"He's clearly in our plans and he's ready to go, and we're in constant contact with him," he added.

Former vice-captain Warner missed much of this year's blockbuster tour of India with a fractured elbow, which came on the back of an extended lean spell with the bat.

Warner has previously hinted at retirement from Test cricket this year to focus on the game's shorter formats.
The WTC final starts on June 7 and the first Ashes Test is from June 16 at Edgbaston.     �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Players need to be more responsible in Shakib's absence: Bashar
Bangladesh drawn in Group H with Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines
Spurs' manager search goes on
PSG's Qatari owners in talks over Sampdoria investment
El Salvador club, stadium officials arrested after deadly stampede
Hosts take decent lead after Shadman, Dipu, Irfan glitz
Bashundhara, Sheikh Russel crucial match in BPL today
Australia coach backs Warner to play 'significant part' in Ashes


Latest News
Jahangir's mother Zayeda Khatun elected Gazipur city mayor
Those who commit abuses in four ares won't get US visa: Donald Lu
Zayeda leading by 10,375 votes over Azmat in 250 centres
Gazipur city polls: Zayeda gets 92,222, Azmat 82,021 votes
Chinese Company to invest $10.73m in BEPZA EZ
BEA places Tk 20.94 lakh crore alternate budget for FY24
Dhaka's proposal gets highest importance in Bali Media Summit declaration
'My mother wins, conspiracy on to change results': Jahangir
Russia signs deal to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus
18 BNP activists arrested in Sirajganj
Most Read News
Gazipur city polls: Zayeda gets 68,800, Azmat 58,025 votes
boAt, DX Group to expand its footprint in BD
Azizur's candidacy as Gazipur city councillor cancelled ahead of vote
Death threat to PM: Rajshahi BNP leader Chand arrested
Policeman dies after shooting himself while on checkpost duty
Man held with 20-kg hemp in Chandpur
GCC polls: Two detained for entering secret room, one jailed
Gazipur City Corporation polls underway
Will accept whatever the result is: Azmat
Brighton end Man City's winning run to secure top-six finish
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft