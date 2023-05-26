Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 26 May, 2023, 7:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Vinicius hate crime suspects banned from Spanish stadiums

Published : Friday, 26 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50

MADRID, MAY 25: Four men detained on suspicion of hanging an effigy of Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior from a bridge have been banned from Spanish stadiums, a Madrid court ruled Thursday.

The men, who were detained Tuesday, were released on bail and banned from coming within 1,000 metres of a La Liga stadium during matches.

The dark-skinned inflatable dummy was hung by the neck from a bridge near Real Madrid's training ground several hours before a derby clash with Atletico Madrid on January 26.

Above it was a 16-metre banner reading 'Madrid hates Real', police said.
The four men are being investigated for a hate crime.

Police said three of them were members of "a radical group of fans of a Madrid club" who were previously flagged during matches as "high risk".

Their arrest came two days after racist chants were hurled at Vinicius during Real Madrid's 1-0 defeat at Valencia, sparking an international outcry.

The 22-year-old Brazilian international has faced racial abuse since he joined Real in 2018 and the latest incident has kicked up a storm over whether Spain is doing enough to stamp out racism in football.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Players need to be more responsible in Shakib's absence: Bashar
Bangladesh drawn in Group H with Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines
Spurs' manager search goes on
PSG's Qatari owners in talks over Sampdoria investment
El Salvador club, stadium officials arrested after deadly stampede
Hosts take decent lead after Shadman, Dipu, Irfan glitz
Bashundhara, Sheikh Russel crucial match in BPL today
Australia coach backs Warner to play 'significant part' in Ashes


Latest News
Jahangir's mother Zayeda Khatun elected Gazipur city mayor
Those who commit abuses in four ares won't get US visa: Donald Lu
Zayeda leading by 10,375 votes over Azmat in 250 centres
Gazipur city polls: Zayeda gets 92,222, Azmat 82,021 votes
Chinese Company to invest $10.73m in BEPZA EZ
BEA places Tk 20.94 lakh crore alternate budget for FY24
Dhaka's proposal gets highest importance in Bali Media Summit declaration
'My mother wins, conspiracy on to change results': Jahangir
Russia signs deal to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus
18 BNP activists arrested in Sirajganj
Most Read News
Gazipur city polls: Zayeda gets 68,800, Azmat 58,025 votes
boAt, DX Group to expand its footprint in BD
Azizur's candidacy as Gazipur city councillor cancelled ahead of vote
Death threat to PM: Rajshahi BNP leader Chand arrested
Policeman dies after shooting himself while on checkpost duty
Man held with 20-kg hemp in Chandpur
GCC polls: Two detained for entering secret room, one jailed
Gazipur City Corporation polls underway
Will accept whatever the result is: Azmat
Brighton end Man City's winning run to secure top-six finish
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft