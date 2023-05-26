Vinicius hate crime suspects banned from Spanish stadiums







The men, who were detained Tuesday, were released on bail and banned from coming within 1,000 metres of a La Liga stadium during matches.



The dark-skinned inflatable dummy was hung by the neck from a bridge near Real Madrid's training ground several hours before a derby clash with Atletico Madrid on January 26.

Above it was a 16-metre banner reading 'Madrid hates Real', police said.

The four men are being investigated for a hate crime.



Police said three of them were members of "a radical group of fans of a Madrid club" who were previously flagged during matches as "high risk".



Their arrest came two days after racist chants were hurled at Vinicius during Real Madrid's 1-0 defeat at Valencia, sparking an international outcry.



The 22-year-old Brazilian international has faced racial abuse since he joined Real in 2018 and the latest incident has kicked up a storm over whether Spain is doing enough to stamp out racism in football. �AFP



