

SAARC needs to explore vast untapped potentials: FBCCI Prez



"It is more important than ever we must recognise the significance of using our regional strengths and working together towards a common vision in a rapidly changing world," he said.



The FBCCI president came up with the remarks while addressing at a conference on 'Harnessing Regional Strengths: Importance of SAARC for South Asia's Growth' held on Wednesday in Dhaka, a press release said.

Jashim Uddin said the private sector holds the key to unlocking this opportunity by venturing into new markets, diversifying product portfolios, nurturing cross-border business collaborations and removing trade barriers including NTBs.



Setting up B2B mutual trade Facilitation committee of the SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry may be established for support this, he said.



He also said that the world is witnessing significant shifts in the global economic landscape, and South Asia has a unique opportunity to position itself as a major player in the global trade and investment arena.



"The region is also blessed with immense resources, a young and talented workforce, and a growing consumer market. By rethinking our regional integration strategies, we can leverage our relationship to new heights," he said.



SAARC CCI needs to activate its working groups and strengthen its capacity in driving business conducive initiatives including transport and logistics infrastructure, harmonizing trade procedures, promoting digital connectivity, regional supply chains and private service sector collaborations including tourism, he observed.



The apex business leader said considering the close ties between Bangladesh and India for the geographical position it has a huge potential to grow business.



"We call upon both the governments of Bangladesh and India to enable an extension of LDC treatment to Bangladesh even after its graduation in 2026 up to the enforcement BD-India CEPA," he said.



Strengthening mutual institutional coordination of trade support agencies, harmonising mutual trade rules, complimentary infrastructure development initiatives, regional energy resources for mutual benefit are the keys to sustainable and incremental development of trade and economy of the two countries, he mentioned.



Jashim said Bangladesh's growth trajectory and development success as an emerging strong middle-income country under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina can offer several complimentary advantages to South Asian counterparts.



The private sector is keen to explore business collaborations in manufacturing, agro-processing, industrial machinery, clean energy, ICT, and FMCG among others with value chain linkages and market prospects.



During his welcome speech, FBCCI Senior Vice President Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu said with promising ties among the 8 member countries, SAARC has the potential of being one of the most dynamic and emerging regions in the world.



At present the region has consistently high growth as many countries and regions of the world tackle their slow-paced economic growth.



Md Jashim Uddin, is going to be the new president of the Saarc Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the apex trade body of the south Asian region. He will serve as the president of SCCI for the period of 2023-2024.



Md Jashim Uddin will succeed Pakistan's Iftikhar Ali Malik, who served the SCCI as the president from June 2020 to May 2023. Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries President Md Jashim Uddin said on Wednesday that the SAARC countries have low intra-regional trade at 5 percent to suggest there is still vast untapped potentials to achieved."It is more important than ever we must recognise the significance of using our regional strengths and working together towards a common vision in a rapidly changing world," he said.The FBCCI president came up with the remarks while addressing at a conference on 'Harnessing Regional Strengths: Importance of SAARC for South Asia's Growth' held on Wednesday in Dhaka, a press release said.Jashim Uddin said the private sector holds the key to unlocking this opportunity by venturing into new markets, diversifying product portfolios, nurturing cross-border business collaborations and removing trade barriers including NTBs.Setting up B2B mutual trade Facilitation committee of the SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry may be established for support this, he said.He also said that the world is witnessing significant shifts in the global economic landscape, and South Asia has a unique opportunity to position itself as a major player in the global trade and investment arena."The region is also blessed with immense resources, a young and talented workforce, and a growing consumer market. By rethinking our regional integration strategies, we can leverage our relationship to new heights," he said.SAARC CCI needs to activate its working groups and strengthen its capacity in driving business conducive initiatives including transport and logistics infrastructure, harmonizing trade procedures, promoting digital connectivity, regional supply chains and private service sector collaborations including tourism, he observed.The apex business leader said considering the close ties between Bangladesh and India for the geographical position it has a huge potential to grow business."We call upon both the governments of Bangladesh and India to enable an extension of LDC treatment to Bangladesh even after its graduation in 2026 up to the enforcement BD-India CEPA," he said.Strengthening mutual institutional coordination of trade support agencies, harmonising mutual trade rules, complimentary infrastructure development initiatives, regional energy resources for mutual benefit are the keys to sustainable and incremental development of trade and economy of the two countries, he mentioned.Jashim said Bangladesh's growth trajectory and development success as an emerging strong middle-income country under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina can offer several complimentary advantages to South Asian counterparts.The private sector is keen to explore business collaborations in manufacturing, agro-processing, industrial machinery, clean energy, ICT, and FMCG among others with value chain linkages and market prospects.During his welcome speech, FBCCI Senior Vice President Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu said with promising ties among the 8 member countries, SAARC has the potential of being one of the most dynamic and emerging regions in the world.At present the region has consistently high growth as many countries and regions of the world tackle their slow-paced economic growth.Md Jashim Uddin, is going to be the new president of the Saarc Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the apex trade body of the south Asian region. He will serve as the president of SCCI for the period of 2023-2024.Md Jashim Uddin will succeed Pakistan's Iftikhar Ali Malik, who served the SCCI as the president from June 2020 to May 2023.