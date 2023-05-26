Video
Stocks witness up on large-cap vibe

Published : Friday, 26 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

Stocks on Thursday witnessed upward trend as major indices of both Dhaka and Chittagong Stock Exchanges were found rising with higher activities of some large-cap securities.

DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went up by 19.83 points or 0.31 per cent to settle at 6,325.73. Two other indices also ended higher with the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, rose 3.42 points to finish at 2,198.50 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) advanced 0.95 point to close at 1,370.78.

At DSE, out of the day's 351 securities, prices of 105 securities closed higher against 72 losing issues.

The day's trade value at the DSE decreased to Taka 10,365.66 million which was Taka 11,099.38 million at the previous session of the week.

The major gaining issues were CRYSTALINS, CRYSTALINS, SONALILIFE, PADMALIFE and Prime Life while the major losing companies were SIMTEX, CAPMIBBLMF, MEGHNAPET, MEGCONMILK and YPL.

 The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) closed the day of the week with an upward trend with its major CASPI 41.47 points up at 18,637.96.

At the CSE, 237 issues were traded. Of those, 68 closed higher and 68 closed lower when 50.34 lakh shares worth Taka 19.41 crore changed hands.     �BSS


