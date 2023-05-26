

BGMEA, Fred Hollows for providing eye care to garment workers



Jennifer Gersbeck, an executive director of Global Advocacy and Dr. Najmus Sahar Sadiq, cluster director (Bangladesh, Myanmar and Nepal), of the Fred Hollows Foundation, met BGMEA Director Neela Hosna Ara to discuss how both organizations can work together in ensuring quality eye care services for the garment workers. The meeting was held at BGMEA Complex in Uttara, Dhaka on Wednesday, said a BGMEA media release.



BGMEA and the Fred Hollows Foundation intended to work collaboratively in providing eye treatment to the workers in the garment factories and BGMEA Health Centers and also raising awareness among them about eye care.

The collaboration aims to facilitate eye examination, diagnosis of eye conditions and access to treatment for workers in need.



BGMEA Director Neela Hosna Ara thanked the Fred Hollows Foundation for their willingness of support, saying BGMEA welcomes initiatives that aim to ensure well-being of garment workers.



The Fred Hollows Foundation is an Australia-based aid organization that focuses on treating and preventing blindness and other vision problems.



The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and the Fred Hollows Foundation have expressed willingness to collaborate in improving eye health of garment workers in Bangladesh.Jennifer Gersbeck, an executive director of Global Advocacy and Dr. Najmus Sahar Sadiq, cluster director (Bangladesh, Myanmar and Nepal), of the Fred Hollows Foundation, met BGMEA Director Neela Hosna Ara to discuss how both organizations can work together in ensuring quality eye care services for the garment workers. The meeting was held at BGMEA Complex in Uttara, Dhaka on Wednesday, said a BGMEA media release.BGMEA and the Fred Hollows Foundation intended to work collaboratively in providing eye treatment to the workers in the garment factories and BGMEA Health Centers and also raising awareness among them about eye care.The collaboration aims to facilitate eye examination, diagnosis of eye conditions and access to treatment for workers in need.BGMEA Director Neela Hosna Ara thanked the Fred Hollows Foundation for their willingness of support, saying BGMEA welcomes initiatives that aim to ensure well-being of garment workers.The Fred Hollows Foundation is an Australia-based aid organization that focuses on treating and preventing blindness and other vision problems.