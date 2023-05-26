SME promotion imperative to bolster Rajshahi economy







Both public and private banks should disburse more loans among SME entrepreneurs, particularly women ones, to promote SME entrepreneurship.



They came up with the observations while sharing views with small and medium entrepreneurs in the city. SME Foundation organized the meeting at Hotel Grand Riverview on Wednesday.

SME Foundation Chairman Prof Masudur Rahman addressed the meeting as chief guest with its General Manager Nazim Hassan Sattar in the chair.



President of Okya Foundation Shaheen Akhter Rainy, President of Rajshahi Chamber of Commerce and Industries Masudur Rahman and local unit president of Bangladesh Women Chamber of Commerce and Industries Prof Rozety Naznin also spoke.



Prof Masudur Rahman termed the SME sector as labour-intensive and viewed that successful promotion of the sector can be the best way of alleviating poverty and generating employment opportunities to accelerate economic growth.



Besides, SME is very important for reducing the existing gap between the rural and urban areas. �BSS



