Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 26 May, 2023, 7:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

MCCI praises EPB for extending validity of Registration Certificate

Published : Friday, 26 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Business Correspondent

MCCI extends its warmest praised to Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) for their recent decision to extend the validity of the registration certificate, also known as the enrollment certificate, to five years.

This progressive move by EPB demonstrates their commitment to fostering a thriving export environment in Bangladesh, says a press release.

The EPB's decision to extend the validity of registration certificate from one year to five years is a significant milestone in simplifying procedures and reducing bureaucratic hurdles for exporters in the country.

This proactive measure will undoubtedly facilitate the growth of Bangladesh's export industry and empower businesses to operate with greater efficiency and stability.

The extended validity period of the registration certificate is a testament to the EPB's dedication to creating an enabling business environment for exporters.

By providing a longer validity period, the EPB has effectively reduced the administrative burden on exporters, allowing them to focus more on their core activities, such as product development, market expansion, and enhancing their global competitiveness.

MCCI believes that this decision will enhance the confidence of exporters in Bangladesh and attract foreign investment by showcasing the government's commitment to supporting and promoting the export sector.

The extended validity of the registration certificate will contribute to strengthening Bangladesh's position as a reliable and competitive player in the global market.

We also deeply appreciate other government agencies and ministries who have been actively cooperating with the private sector to promote trade and commerce by easing various regulatory processes. MCCI was the pioneer in moving this proposal of extending the tenure of all licenses from a yearly renewal system to a five-year one.

The Ministry of Commerce was the first to introduce a trade license for a tenure of five years. Subsequently, the Ministryof Environment also came up with their policy for environment clearance certificates.

MCCI praises all government officials and private sector representatives who took relentless efforts to facilitate the ease of doing business in Bangladesh.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SAARC needs to explore vast untapped potentials: FBCCI Prez
Stocks witness up on large-cap vibe
BGMEA, Fred Hollows for providing eye care to garment workers
SME promotion imperative to bolster Rajshahi economy
MCCI praises EPB for extending validity of Registration Certificate
Chinese company to invest $10.73m in BEPZA EZ
Banshkhali power plant starts feeding national grid on trial
GP launches SHE 4.0 to empower women thru mentorship


Latest News
Jahangir's mother Zayeda Khatun elected Gazipur city mayor
Those who commit abuses in four ares won't get US visa: Donald Lu
Zayeda leading by 10,375 votes over Azmat in 250 centres
Gazipur city polls: Zayeda gets 92,222, Azmat 82,021 votes
Chinese Company to invest $10.73m in BEPZA EZ
BEA places Tk 20.94 lakh crore alternate budget for FY24
Dhaka's proposal gets highest importance in Bali Media Summit declaration
'My mother wins, conspiracy on to change results': Jahangir
Russia signs deal to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus
18 BNP activists arrested in Sirajganj
Most Read News
Gazipur city polls: Zayeda gets 68,800, Azmat 58,025 votes
boAt, DX Group to expand its footprint in BD
Azizur's candidacy as Gazipur city councillor cancelled ahead of vote
Death threat to PM: Rajshahi BNP leader Chand arrested
Policeman dies after shooting himself while on checkpost duty
Man held with 20-kg hemp in Chandpur
GCC polls: Two detained for entering secret room, one jailed
Gazipur City Corporation polls underway
Will accept whatever the result is: Azmat
Brighton end Man City's winning run to secure top-six finish
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft