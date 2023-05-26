MCCI praises EPB for extending validity of Registration Certificate







This progressive move by EPB demonstrates their commitment to fostering a thriving export environment in Bangladesh, says a press release.



The EPB's decision to extend the validity of registration certificate from one year to five years is a significant milestone in simplifying procedures and reducing bureaucratic hurdles for exporters in the country.

This proactive measure will undoubtedly facilitate the growth of Bangladesh's export industry and empower businesses to operate with greater efficiency and stability.



The extended validity period of the registration certificate is a testament to the EPB's dedication to creating an enabling business environment for exporters.



By providing a longer validity period, the EPB has effectively reduced the administrative burden on exporters, allowing them to focus more on their core activities, such as product development, market expansion, and enhancing their global competitiveness.



MCCI believes that this decision will enhance the confidence of exporters in Bangladesh and attract foreign investment by showcasing the government's commitment to supporting and promoting the export sector.



The extended validity of the registration certificate will contribute to strengthening Bangladesh's position as a reliable and competitive player in the global market.



We also deeply appreciate other government agencies and ministries who have been actively cooperating with the private sector to promote trade and commerce by easing various regulatory processes. MCCI was the pioneer in moving this proposal of extending the tenure of all licenses from a yearly renewal system to a five-year one.



The Ministry of Commerce was the first to introduce a trade license for a tenure of five years. Subsequently, the Ministryof Environment also came up with their policy for environment clearance certificates.



MCCI praises all government officials and private sector representatives who took relentless efforts to facilitate the ease of doing business in Bangladesh.



