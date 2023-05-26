

Zen Health hosts session on Malaysia healthcare industry



During the networking session at a Gulshan hotel on Tuesday night, the participants exchanged views on potentials of collaboration with local partner - Zen Health360 focusing on Malaysia as a destination of 'world class' healthcare.



Malaysia's Mahkota Medical Centre marketing director Tan Kean Hin and Prince Court Medical Centre international sales marketing manager Anjay Prasad shared modern services and priority facilities for Bangladeshis at the Southeast Asian country, said a press release on Wednesday.

Zen Health360 chairman SM Altaf Hossain, managing director Syed Najmus Saquib and director operation Kaynat Khan were, among distinguished guests from home and abroad, present, on the occasion.



Officials of Malaysian entities and Zen Health360 discussed on opportunities of multi-modal collaborations among leading entities in the healthcare sector of both countries.



"Our goal for this event was not only to foster relationships with our esteemed partners from Malaysia but also to emphasize the importance of global collaboration in the healthcare sector," said Syed Najmus Saquib, managing director of Zen Health360.



This networking dinner offered a valuable opportunity for the exchange of ideas, experiences, and potential avenues for collaboration.



The evening was marked by rich discussions around enhancing healthcare services and exploring innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of patients worldwide.



Zen Health360 is a technology-driven healthcare management company committed to transforming healthcare practices through cutting-edge technology and strategic partnerships.

