Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 26 May, 2023, 7:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Zen Health hosts session on Malaysia healthcare industry

Published : Friday, 26 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 92
Business Desk

Zen Health hosts session on Malaysia healthcare industry

Zen Health hosts session on Malaysia healthcare industry

Tech-driven healthcare management company Zen Health360 organised a knowledge sharing session on economic potentials of collaboration between Malaysia and Bangladesh.

During the networking session at a Gulshan hotel on Tuesday night, the participants exchanged views on potentials of collaboration with local partner - Zen Health360 focusing on Malaysia as a destination of 'world class' healthcare.

Malaysia's Mahkota Medical Centre marketing director Tan Kean Hin and Prince Court Medical Centre international sales marketing manager Anjay Prasad shared modern services and priority facilities for Bangladeshis at the Southeast Asian country, said a press release on Wednesday.

Zen Health360 chairman SM Altaf Hossain, managing director Syed Najmus Saquib and director operation Kaynat Khan were, among distinguished guests from home and abroad, present, on the occasion.

Officials of Malaysian entities and Zen Health360 discussed on opportunities of multi-modal collaborations among leading entities in the healthcare sector of both countries.

"Our goal for this event was not only to foster relationships with our esteemed partners from Malaysia but also to emphasize the importance of global collaboration in the healthcare sector," said Syed Najmus Saquib, managing director of Zen Health360.

This networking dinner offered a valuable opportunity for the exchange of ideas, experiences, and potential avenues for collaboration.

The evening was marked by rich discussions around enhancing healthcare services and exploring innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of patients worldwide.

Zen Health360 is a technology-driven healthcare management company committed to transforming healthcare practices through cutting-edge technology and strategic partnerships.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SAARC needs to explore vast untapped potentials: FBCCI Prez
Stocks witness up on large-cap vibe
BGMEA, Fred Hollows for providing eye care to garment workers
SME promotion imperative to bolster Rajshahi economy
MCCI praises EPB for extending validity of Registration Certificate
Chinese company to invest $10.73m in BEPZA EZ
Banshkhali power plant starts feeding national grid on trial
GP launches SHE 4.0 to empower women thru mentorship


Latest News
Jahangir's mother Zayeda Khatun elected Gazipur city mayor
Those who commit abuses in four ares won't get US visa: Donald Lu
Zayeda leading by 10,375 votes over Azmat in 250 centres
Gazipur city polls: Zayeda gets 92,222, Azmat 82,021 votes
Chinese Company to invest $10.73m in BEPZA EZ
BEA places Tk 20.94 lakh crore alternate budget for FY24
Dhaka's proposal gets highest importance in Bali Media Summit declaration
'My mother wins, conspiracy on to change results': Jahangir
Russia signs deal to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus
18 BNP activists arrested in Sirajganj
Most Read News
Gazipur city polls: Zayeda gets 68,800, Azmat 58,025 votes
boAt, DX Group to expand its footprint in BD
Azizur's candidacy as Gazipur city councillor cancelled ahead of vote
Death threat to PM: Rajshahi BNP leader Chand arrested
Policeman dies after shooting himself while on checkpost duty
Man held with 20-kg hemp in Chandpur
GCC polls: Two detained for entering secret room, one jailed
Gazipur City Corporation polls underway
Will accept whatever the result is: Azmat
Brighton end Man City's winning run to secure top-six finish
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft