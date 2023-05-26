Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 26 May, 2023, 7:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Iran unveils latest version of ballistic missile

Published : Friday, 26 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

TEHRAN, May 25: Iran unveiled on Thursday what it called the latest iteration of its liquid-fueled Khorramshahr ballistic missile amid wider tensions with the West over its nuclear program.

Authorities showed off the Khorramshahr-4 to journalists at an event in Tehran, with the missile on a truck-mounted launcher.

Defense Minister Gen. Mohammad Reza Ashtiani said the missile could be prepared for launch in a short period.

"One of the prominent characteristics of this missile is its ability to evade radar detection and penetrate enemy air defense systems, thanks to its low radar signature," the general told journalists. "This missile has the capability to utilize various warheads for different missions."

Iranian officials described the missile as having a 2,000-kilometer (1,240-mile) range with a 1,500-kilogram (3,300-pound) warhead. They also released undated video footage purportedly showing a successful launch of the missile.

The Khorramshahr has the heaviest payload of Iran's ballistic missile fleet, which analysts say may be designed to keep the weapon under a 2,000-kilometer range limit imposed by the country's supreme leader. That puts most of the Mideast in range, but falls short of Western Europe.    �AP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Canada and Saudi Arabia normalise diplomatic relations after 2018 split
Iran unveils latest version of ballistic missile
Turkey's pro-Kurdish party keeps faith in Erdogan rival
US has no credibility in Middle East settlement: Russia's UN envoy
One dead in fresh violence in India's remote northeast
Russia signs deal to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus
Russia summons Germany, Sweden, Denmark envoys over Nord Stream
Georgia PM says Russia sanctions would 'devastate' economy


Latest News
Those who commit abuses in four ares won't get US visa: Donald Lu
Zayeda leading by 10,375 votes over Azmat in 250 centres
Gazipur city polls: Zayeda gets 92,222, Azmat 82,021 votes
Chinese Company to invest $10.73m in BEPZA EZ
BEA places Tk 20.94 lakh crore alternate budget for FY24
Dhaka's proposal gets highest importance in Bali Media Summit declaration
'My mother wins, conspiracy on to change results': Jahangir
Russia signs deal to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus
18 BNP activists arrested in Sirajganj
Border guards’ regional conference ends in Cox’s Bazar
Most Read News
Gazipur city polls: Zayeda gets 68,800, Azmat 58,025 votes
boAt, DX Group to expand its footprint in BD
Azizur's candidacy as Gazipur city councillor cancelled ahead of vote
Death threat to PM: Rajshahi BNP leader Chand arrested
Policeman dies after shooting himself while on checkpost duty
Man held with 20-kg hemp in Chandpur
GCC polls: Two detained for entering secret room, one jailed
Gazipur City Corporation polls underway
Will accept whatever the result is: Azmat
Brighton end Man City's winning run to secure top-six finish
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft