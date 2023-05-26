Video
Friday, 26 May, 2023
Turkey's pro-Kurdish party keeps faith in Erdogan rival

Published : Friday, 26 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

ISTANBUL, May 25: Turkey's pro-Kurdish party decided Thursday to continue backing the main opposition leader despite his overtures to far-right groups in the run-up to this weekend's historic presidential runoff.

Secular candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu alarmed his leftist Kurdish supporters by starting to court staunchly nationalist voters after losing to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the first round on May 14.

Kilicdaroglu spearheaded the opposition's best performance of Erdogan's two-decade era in what is widely seen as Turkey's most consequential election of its post-Ottoman history.

But the 74-year-old still enters Turkey's first run-off vote on Sunday trailing the conservative incumbent by nearly five points.

The pro-Kurdish HDP and its green allies -- the third-largest voting bloc in the new parliament -- expressed particular alarm when Kilicdaroglu joined forces with a fringe far-right party this week.

Kilicdaroglu also courted the endorsement of Sinan Ogan -- an ultra-nationalist who finished a distant third in the presidential ballot and threw his support behind Erdogan on Monday.

Turkish media reported that some HDP members wanted to call for a boycott of the second round vote in protest at Kilicdaroglu's tactics.

But HDP co-leader Pervin Buldan told reporters that staying away from the polls would only help Erdogan secure another five-year term.

"Erdogan is not an option for us," Buldan said.

"On May 28, we will complete the work that we left unfinished on May 14. In the face of those who try to prevent this demand for change, we will definitely go to the polls."

Kilicdaroglu's more overtly nationalist tone contrasts sharply with the inclusive campaign he ran in the first round.

The former civil servant tried to focus on healing Turkey's social divisions and pledged to defend Kurdish interests.

The long-repressed group represents up to a fifth of Turkey's 85-million-strong population and plays an important role in particularly close elections.

They broadly backed Erdogan when he and his Islamic-rooted party lifted some of the social and linguistic restrictions imposed on Kurds during decades of staunchly secular rule.

But they turned against him when Erdogan broke off peace talks with Kurdish insurgency leaders and unleashed a sweeping crackdown in the wake of a failed 2016 coup.

Right-wing and nationalist parties emerged as the big winners of this month's parallel parliamentary polls.    �AFP


