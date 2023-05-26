Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 26 May, 2023, 7:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Russia signs deal to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus

Published : Friday, 26 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63

Russia signs deal to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus

Russia signs deal to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus

TALLINN, May 25:  Russia and Belarus signed a deal Thursday formalizing the deployment of Moscow's tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of its ally, although control of the weapons remains in the Kremlin.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the deployment of the shorter-range weapons in Belarus earlier this year in a move widely seen as a warning to the West as it stepped up military support for Ukraine.

When the weapons would be deployed wasn't announced, but Putin has said the construction of storage facilities in Belarus for them would be completed by July 1.

Also unclear is how many nuclear weapons would be kept in Belarus. The U.S. government believes Russia has about 2,000 tactical nuclear weapons, which include bombs that can be carried by aircraft, warheads for short-range missiles and artillery rounds.

Tactical nuclear weapons are intended to destroy enemy troops and weapons on the battlefield. They have a relatively short range and a much lower yield than nuclear warheads fitted to long-range strategic missiles that are capable of obliterating whole cities.

The signing of the deal came as Russia braces for Ukraine's much-anticipated counteroffensive. Both Russian and Belarusian officials also framed the step as driven by hostility from the West.     �AP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Canada and Saudi Arabia normalise diplomatic relations after 2018 split
Iran unveils latest version of ballistic missile
Turkey's pro-Kurdish party keeps faith in Erdogan rival
US has no credibility in Middle East settlement: Russia's UN envoy
One dead in fresh violence in India's remote northeast
Russia signs deal to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus
Russia summons Germany, Sweden, Denmark envoys over Nord Stream
Georgia PM says Russia sanctions would 'devastate' economy


Latest News
Those who commit abuses in four ares won't get US visa: Donald Lu
Zayeda leading by 10,375 votes over Azmat in 250 centres
Gazipur city polls: Zayeda gets 92,222, Azmat 82,021 votes
Chinese Company to invest $10.73m in BEPZA EZ
BEA places Tk 20.94 lakh crore alternate budget for FY24
Dhaka's proposal gets highest importance in Bali Media Summit declaration
'My mother wins, conspiracy on to change results': Jahangir
Russia signs deal to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus
18 BNP activists arrested in Sirajganj
Border guards’ regional conference ends in Cox’s Bazar
Most Read News
Gazipur city polls: Zayeda gets 68,800, Azmat 58,025 votes
boAt, DX Group to expand its footprint in BD
Azizur's candidacy as Gazipur city councillor cancelled ahead of vote
Death threat to PM: Rajshahi BNP leader Chand arrested
Policeman dies after shooting himself while on checkpost duty
Man held with 20-kg hemp in Chandpur
GCC polls: Two detained for entering secret room, one jailed
Gazipur City Corporation polls underway
Will accept whatever the result is: Azmat
Brighton end Man City's winning run to secure top-six finish
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft