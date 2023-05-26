Video
Standard Bank offers gifts to the Hajj pilgrims

Published : Friday, 26 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Standard Bank offers gifts to the Hajj pilgrims

Standard Bank offers gifts to the Hajj pilgrims

Standard Bank Ltd provided useful items as gifts to the Hajj pilgrims. Md. Habibur Rahman,Managing Director and CEO of the bank handed over the gifts to the Hajj pilgrims in a ceremony organized at the bank's head office in Motijheel, Dhaka recently, says a press release.

Md. Mohon Miah, Head of Business Development and Head of SBL Shari`ah Secretariat; Md. Ali Reza FCMA, CIPA, CFO and acting Company Secretary, Mohammad Idrich, Head of Agri and Rural Investment, Retail Banking and Hajj Unit and Senior officials of the bank were present at the moment.

Mentionable that Standard Bank is operating a Hajj Booth at Ashkona Hajj Camp to provide foreign currency exchange, free passport endorsement and Hajj related information services to the honourable Hajj pilgrims.


