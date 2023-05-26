2 bKash case studies featured in Philip Kotler's marketing book







Two case studies on country's largest Mobile Financial Services (MFS) provider bKash have been featured in the local edition of Dr. Philip Kotler's 'Essentials of Modern Marketing', the world's first marketing book about market-specific success stories.Two bKash case studies titled, "bKash: Bangladesh's MFS Story" and "bKash App, A Household Tool" featured in the book will be inspiring the new-era marketers, said a press release.The local edition of the much-talked book 'Essentials of Modern Marketing', written by the father of marketing Dr. Philip Kotler was unveiled at a ceremony held at a city hotel recently.Planning Minister MA Mannan and Dr Mashiur Rahman, Economic Affairs Adviser to Prime Minister unveiled the cover of the book at a function at a city hotel yesterday. Dr. Philip Kotler also joined the function virtually.Kotler Impact Inc. Canada and Northern Education Group jointly organized the event.The 'bKash: Bangladesh's MFS Story' case study, illustrates the journey of bKash particularly how its founder Kamal Quadir has steered the largest MFS provider in the country, how bKash has brought unprecedented breakthrough in financial inclusion, company's core values in business, enabling customers shift from cash to digital transactions, its impactful role as alternative financial lifeline during the Covid-19 and above all, how bKash has become a member of every household in the country in a decade.The case study on 'bKash App, A Household Tool' features how an app has become a one-stop solution for household financial transactions.It has highlighted the story of making peoples' lives easier through bKash app's unique features like send money, cash-in, cash-out, merchant payment, mobile recharge, money transfer between banks and bKash, utility bill payment, ticket purchase, digital nano loan, savings, remittance, education fee payment, donation and other modern features.