

SpiceJet to connect NE India with BD, Myanmar



Two of these are international flights connecting two cities in Northeast India to nearby destinations in Myanmar and Bangladesh.



SpiceJet has announced that it will soon start new international services from Northeast India.

The airline will connect Agartala in the Indian state of Tripura with Chattogram in Bangladesh, and Imphal in the Indian state of Manipur with Mandalay in Myanmar. These new connections are expected to be operational by June end, according to Indian media.



The carrier has assigned these flights under its UDAN schedule, under which airlines operate flights through government subsidies to promote regional services.



SpiceJet is also planning to launch and restart several other domestic and international flights under the regional connectivity scheme.



It stated, "The airline also plans to launch a new UDAN flight on Kolkata-Tezpur-Kolkata sector and restart Kolkata-Gwalior-Kolkata and Jammu-Gwalior-Jammu UDAN flights.



In addition, SpiceJet will launch flights on Kolkata-Agartala-Kolkata and Kolkata-Imphal-Kolkata sectors and restart flights on Kolkata-Chattogram-Kolkata sector."



The latest network expansion announcement comes soon after the airline said that it plans to bring back 25 aircraft into service in the coming days.



SpiceJet continues to operate amid reports of unhappy lessors wanting their aircraft back, but it has borrowed close to $50 million under India's Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) for fleet development.



