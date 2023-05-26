

AIBL opens Hajj booth at Ashkona Hajj Camp



The Bank will provide the pilgrims free passport endorsement, foreign currency exchange, information and various other services from the newly opened booth. Al-Arafah Islami Bank Ltd (AIBL) has opened 'Hajj Booth' to provide services of Hajj pilgrims at Ashkona Hajj Camp recently, says a press release.Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Farman R. Chowdhury inaugurated the booth as Chief Guest. Presided over by Deputy Managing Director Md. Shafiqur Rahman the event was also attended by Deputy Managing Directors Md. Mahmudur Rahman, Md. Abdullah Al Mamun, Md. Fazlur Rahman Chowdhury, Senior Executive Vice President Md. Mujibul Kader, Md. Edris Ali, Engr.Mohammad Habib Ullah, Senior Vice President Jalal Ahmed and Senior Executives of the Bank were also present on the occasion.After the inauguration Managing Director and CEO Farman R Chowdhury handed over gift items to the pilgrims.The Bank will provide the pilgrims free passport endorsement, foreign currency exchange, information and various other services from the newly opened booth.