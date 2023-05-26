Video
Premier Bank inks deal with Election Commission

Published : Friday, 26 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Business Desk

The Premier Bank Ltd and Bangladesh Election Commission has signed an agreement at Bangladesh Election Commission Secretariat on Wednesday for collection of NID related fees, says a press release.

Shamsuddin Chowdhury, Additional Managing Director of The Premier Bank Ltd. and Mohammad Azizul Islam, Director (Admin and Finance), NID Wing of Bangladesh Election Commission have signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

The Director General (DG) "Grade-1", A K M Humayun Kabir, Bangladesh Election Commission along with other higher officials of both the organizations were present on that occasion.
 
As per the agreement, for any kind of changes in the National Identification (NID) Card like new card issue, renewal, card issue for loss or destruction, or any kind of correction (name, address, or even in the picture) clients can pay to any Premier Bank Ltd. branches from anywhere of the country as well as through online platform.


