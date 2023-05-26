OPPO, Fanfare sign deal to promotion mutual business



Bangladesh's social commerce platform, Fanfare signed a business deal with OPPO in Dhaka recently.Fanfare serves as a video-sharing and an e-commerce platform with its own shop, F Mart, within its platform.Present at the signing were Rajib Hossain, the Managing Director of Fanfare, and Shawkat Siddiky, the Chief Strategy Officer, along with Halim Pan, the Head of Sales at OPPO and Rezaur Rahman, the Manager of B2B.Under this agreement, OPPO has joined forces with Fanfare to expand its presence and enhance its promotions within the platform. From now on, all the models of OPPO smartphones will be available at Fanfare's platform, F Mart, which will allow customers to easily access all the information related to any model and design.Fanfare has been successfully working with various renowned brands and users in the country, prioritizing their needs.Users can share good quality content through the Fanfare app and participate in mega dhamaka contests organized at the platform.By sharing videos, users have the opportunity to win exciting prizes, and when they highlight products of brands in their videos; their videos get an opportunity to be monetized.OPPO is one of the most prestigious phone companies of Bangladesh. Customers are always eager to know about the latest updated smartphones from OPPO, which are regularly launched in the market.Through this agreement, the management of both the organizations hopes to move forward and achieve greater progress in the future.