

Sunflower variety Hysun-36 to fulfill oil demand: ACI



Recently the company said this after completing a successful experimental cultivation period of the Hysun-36 variety of Hybrid Sunflower distributed by ACI Seed in the Barishal area, says a press release.



Recently, ACI Seed organized a field day at Ranipur village of Subidkhali in Mirzaganj upazila of Patuakhali district.

Here Md Shaukat Osman, additional director of Barisal Region, Department of Agriculture Extension, who was present there, said that this oil is ten times more nutritious than any other oil. As a result, its popularity is increasing day by day.



Sudhir Chandra Nath, Business Director of ACI Seed, who was also present at the event, said Hysun-36 is a short-term and drought and saline soil-tolerant oilseed crop. Its lifespan is 100-110 days and its oil content is 46-48 percent. The yield of the variety is 11.75 maunds per bigha.



He also said that currently, the demand for edible oil in Bangladesh is 2.4 million tons, of which 21.1 million tons, or 88 percent have to be imported. Our goal is to meet at least 40 percent of the demand with locally produced edible oil.



Haisan-36 variety is suitable in our region according to the climate and saline soil tolerant. Also, it is more profitable for the farmers than Dal crops grown at the same time, according to ACI Seed.



