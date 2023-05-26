Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 26 May, 2023, 7:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

UK faces lower energy bills as inflation eases

Published : Friday, 26 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75

LONDON, May 25: UK regulators on Thursday slashed a cap on domestic energy bills from July, easing a cost-of-living crisis one day after data showed a slowdown in elevated inflation.

Ofgem said the annual amount suppliers are able to charge an average household would drop to £2,074 ($2,564), citing "recent falls in wholesale energy prices".

The previous cap was set at £3,280 but government subsidies had limited the typical bill to £2,500 in a bid to cushion consumers from the squeeze on living standards.

The invasion of Ukraine by key oil and gas producer Russia in February 2022 sent energy prices and wider inflation soaring, and this in turn sent governments scrambling to shore up supplies while subsidising domestic bills.

In recent months, however, energy prices have slumped on easing supply concerns thanks to warmer weather in Europe and as nations become less dependent on Russian oil and gas.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SAARC needs to explore vast untapped potentials: FBCCI Prez
Stocks witness up on large-cap vibe
BGMEA, Fred Hollows for providing eye care to garment workers
SME promotion imperative to bolster Rajshahi economy
MCCI praises EPB for extending validity of Registration Certificate
Chinese company to invest $10.73m in BEPZA EZ
Banshkhali power plant starts feeding national grid on trial
GP launches SHE 4.0 to empower women thru mentorship


Latest News
Those who commit abuses in four ares won't get US visa: Donald Lu
Zayeda leading by 10,375 votes over Azmat in 250 centres
Gazipur city polls: Zayeda gets 92,222, Azmat 82,021 votes
Chinese Company to invest $10.73m in BEPZA EZ
BEA places Tk 20.94 lakh crore alternate budget for FY24
Dhaka's proposal gets highest importance in Bali Media Summit declaration
'My mother wins, conspiracy on to change results': Jahangir
Russia signs deal to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus
18 BNP activists arrested in Sirajganj
Border guards’ regional conference ends in Cox’s Bazar
Most Read News
Gazipur city polls: Zayeda gets 68,800, Azmat 58,025 votes
boAt, DX Group to expand its footprint in BD
Azizur's candidacy as Gazipur city councillor cancelled ahead of vote
Death threat to PM: Rajshahi BNP leader Chand arrested
Policeman dies after shooting himself while on checkpost duty
Man held with 20-kg hemp in Chandpur
GCC polls: Two detained for entering secret room, one jailed
Gazipur City Corporation polls underway
Will accept whatever the result is: Azmat
Brighton end Man City's winning run to secure top-six finish
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft