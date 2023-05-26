UK faces lower energy bills as inflation eases







Ofgem said the annual amount suppliers are able to charge an average household would drop to £2,074 ($2,564), citing "recent falls in wholesale energy prices".



The previous cap was set at £3,280 but government subsidies had limited the typical bill to £2,500 in a bid to cushion consumers from the squeeze on living standards.

The invasion of Ukraine by key oil and gas producer Russia in February 2022 sent energy prices and wider inflation soaring, and this in turn sent governments scrambling to shore up supplies while subsidising domestic bills.



In recent months, however, energy prices have slumped on easing supply concerns thanks to warmer weather in Europe and as nations become less dependent on Russian oil and gas. �AFP



