Thursday, 25 May, 2023, 3:10 PM
HC orders inquiry into Tk 350cr loan approval of AB bank

Published : Thursday, 25 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to conduct an inquiry into the alleged approval of a Tk 350 crore loan from AB Bank's Gulshan branch to a company named Brandshare Trading, which allegedly existing only on paper.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Police have been asked to conduct the inquiry and submit their reports before it within three months.

Taking into the cognisance of a report published in a national daily exposing the alleged loan scam of the bank, in a suo moto move, the High Court bench comprising Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat came up with the directive.

The HC bench also issued a rule asking the authorities concerned to explain why their inaction in addressing the allegations of the loan approval should not be declared illegal.

It also asked to explain why legal measures should not be taken against those who were accountable and involved in the matter.

The ACC chairman, the Bangladesh Bank governor, the finance secretary, the secretary of the Bank and Financial Institutions Division of the finance ministry, the BFIU, the CID, and the AB Bank managing director have been asked to reply to the rule within two weeks.

According to the report published in the national daily, the beneficiary of the Tk 350 crore loan approved by the Gulshan branch of AB Bank recently is identified as a businessman named Mohammad Ali Haider Ratan.

The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit, operating under the central bank, has taken prompt action by blocking the sanctioned loan. Additionally, it has requested clarifications from the board of directors of AB Bank regarding the approval of the loan.


