Barrister Amir raises allegation against  Mayor Taposh with SC







Barrister M Amir-ul Islam, who accompanied by pro-BNP lawyers including AJ Mohammad Ali and Joynul Abedin, raised the issue after 11:30am on Wednesday before the three-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique.



The senior lawyer read out a report before the bench published in Daily Manab Zamin under titled "Ekjon Chief Justice keo Namiye Diyechhilam" based on a speech of Taposh delivered on May 21 at a programme of Bangabandhu Awami Ainjibi Parishad at the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) auditorium. In his speech Taposh said, "We had even brought down a chief justice," according to the report.

"Whichever civil servant tries to speak words of wisdom will be thrown into the Buriganga River in sacks," the mayor had reportedly said.



After reading the newspaper report, Barister Amir told the court saying "We are aggrieved. The people of Bangladesh look up to the judiciary. Mayor said a Chief Justice was also brought down. This is a big degradation. It is unfortunate."



Responding to the complaint, the chief justice said, "We will read [what he said], and then come up with a decision about the matter."



After coming out from court, Amir-ul Islam at a briefing in front of the extended building of the High Court told media that 'Mayor Taposh spoke oddly about civil society. He also taunted the senior lawyers of the Supreme Court Bar. Even, the mayor insulted the judiciary. Where did he get this right? It is very arrogant and his statement is tantamount of contempt of court.'



