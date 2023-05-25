Chinese Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs due tomorrow

Video
Published : Thursday, 25 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Diplomatic Correspondent

Chinese Vice- Minister of Foreign Affairs Sun Weidong is scheduled to arrive Dhaka on Friday on a two-day official visit to discuss issues of mutual interest.

He will have bilateral meeting with Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen on Saturday, Foreign Ministry said.

"China is willing to work with Bangladesh to continue exploring cooperation opportunities under the Global Development Initiative (GDI), Global Security Initiative (GSI) and Global Civilization Initiative (GCI)," Ambassador of China to Bangladesh Yao Wen said recently.

Bangladesh and China "should deepen the strategic partnership" for cooperation and explore new growth points, he said.

In particular, the ambassador said, they are willing to promote upgrading of industries and digitalization process in Bangladesh, and to improve the quality and competitiveness of "Made in Bangladesh".



