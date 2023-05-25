Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 25 May, 2023, 3:09 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Dengue cases keep rising

The surge at this time worse than past few yrs: DGHS

Published : Thursday, 25 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77

Dengue cases keep rising

Dengue cases keep rising

The Directorate General of Health Services has warned the public of the increasing dengue cases in hospitals this year.

The surge at this time of the year is worse than past few years, the directorate said on Wednesday, advising everyone to be cautious and take preventive measures during the upcoming monsoon season.

The current rate of hospitalisation is several times higher than the previous years, Prof Md Nazmul Islam, director of the DGHS's disease control wing, said at a press conference.

Nazmul said proactive measures have already been implemented, and urged people to adhere to precautions and follow hygiene guidelines even though the monsoon season has not commenced yet.

DGHS Director General Prof Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam and other officials were present at the press conference.

Along with mosquito attacks, dengue cases increase during monsoon in the middle of the year in Bangladesh as stagnant water becomes the breeding ground of the Aedes-aegypti mosquito, the carrier of the dengue virus.

Nazmul highlighted the collaboration between Dhaka North and South city corporations in their efforts to combat dengue.

He emphasised the importance of strengthening mosquito repelling and waste management measures, stating that doing so would help alleviate risks of dengue infection.

Referring to the previous year's experiences of high infection rates and deaths, he also emphasised the potential for creating a sense of relief by improving these measures.

As of Tuesday, a total of 1,533 people have been hospitalised with the mosquito-borne disease nationwide so far this year, according to DGHS. Thirteen of the patients have died.

Experts believe the actual number of dengue patients and the death toll are much higher as the official figures leave out those who do not get hospitalised while many people do not get tested.
    �bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
CPD proposes property, inheritance tax to curb inequality
HC orders inquiry into Tk 350cr loan approval of AB bank
Pakistan considering banning Imran Khan's party: Defence minister
Barrister Amir raises allegation against  Mayor Taposh with SC
Chinese Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs due tomorrow
Dengue cases keep rising
Qatar's Amir promises larger supply of LNG to BD
BD's upcoming nat’l polls will be under AL govt: PM


Latest News
Govt urges undemocratic forces to protect electoral process
Nothing to worry about new US visa policy: Momen
Kazi Nazrul Islam's birth anniversary celebrated in Hili
GCC polls: Two detained for entering secret room
Two trucks' collision leaves one dead, two injured
Will accept whatever the result is: Azmat
Hopeful about my victory: Zayeda
Elderly woman 'commits suicide' in Dinajpur
One dies as train hits him in Gafargaon
IMF chief calls US debt battle 'unnecessary' for world economy
Most Read News
Bangladeshis won't get US visas if found undermining election process: Blinken
Lightning strikes: Govt issues precautionary measures
Stay order revoked, BGB now can file criminal cases
Justice Habibur Rahman's wife dies, CJ expresses shock
Gazipur city polls Thursday, 73pc centres are risky
Saudi Arabia offers large-scale investment in Bangladesh
Rajshahi Chhatra Dal leader Shamim picked up by DB police in Dhaka
Amir-ul Islam brings Taposh's remarks to Appellate Division's attention
Fair election not possible under existing system: GM Quader
College teacher killed as bus hits him in Bogura
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft