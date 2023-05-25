Video
Threat To Non Boat Voters

EC cancels a councillor’s candidacy

Published : Thursday, 25 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Staff Correspondent


Don't let anyone come to the polling station without a boat," said councilor candidate of ward number 40, Azizur Rahman in the Gazipur City Corporation election.  

After the hearing on Wednesday in the afternoon, EC Secretary Md Jahangir Alam confirmed this to media.
After Azizur Rahman's statement spread on social media, the Election Commission took it into account and expressed grief.
 
The candidate himself came to the commission and responded and apologized on Wednesday. But the commission did not take it into account and decided to cancel the candidature.

The EC secretary told reporters, "He was summoned for violating the election code of conduct.

Councilor candidate Azizur Rahman apologized. But the Commission took everything into consideration and ordered to cancel his candidature."

Earlier on Tuesday, the assistant director of the public relations branch of the EC Ashadul Haque said that Gazipur City Corporation councilor candidate of Ward No 40, Md Azizur Rahman held a procession and public meeting at Kolerbazar in Pubail area on May 22 at 7:00pm.  

In that public meeting, he gave intimidation and intimidation speech saying 'Don't let anyone come to the polling station without a boat'; which has been disseminated through various media and social media.

Later the returning officer of Gazipur investigated and gave a report. As the primary truth of his speech was proved, EC calls Md Azizur Rahman to explain to Election Commission.

Incidentally, the EC summoned Awami League mayoral candidate Azmat Ulla Khan for violating the code of conduct. But he appeased the Election Commission by expressing regret and promising not to violate the code of conduct in future.  Due to which no action was taken against him.


