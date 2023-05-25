It’s Azmat-Zayeda fight: Result open to guess







AL insiders think that the party's internal conflicts will make the polls harder and difficult for AL candidate Azmat Ullah, because expelled AL leader Jahangir Alam is providing the main hurdle to AL in the city.



Besides, a huge support of the anti-government sentiment will go in favour of Jahangir's mother.

Since major opposition of the country BNP has boycotted the polls so a huge number of votes may go in favour of Zayda Khatun to defeat the boat symbol, said AL insiders.



According to different sources of Gazipur city it was known that a silent negotiation between Jahangir and BNP was done to defeat AL candidate Azmat Ullah Khan at any cost. And many AL and its allied organ leaders are also involved with that election engineering and it will be a matter of concern for Azmat, sources said.



Gazipur city AL insiders said BNP is backing Jahangir's mother as their political tactics.



BNP Central Executive Committee Member and former MP Hasan Uddin Sarkar hinted to build resistance against AL mayoral candidate Azmat Ulla Khan in Gazipur.



He said, "If the party (BNP) decides to contest the election, we will face the Awami League in Gazipur city. Otherwise, we will take other tactics, there will be no walkover."



Hasan Uddin Sarkar was the mayoral candidate of BNP in the last election in Gazipur.



However, Sarkar Shah Noor Islam Roni, nephew of Hasan Uddin Sarkar, is also contesting for mayoral post in GCC elections.



Meanwhile, Azmat and Roni are two residents of Tongi area of Gazipur city. So, voters of Tongi area may divide in two local candidates and it will also go in favour of Zayda Khatun, an independent candidate with table clock symbol.



At the same time, talking to local leaders the Daily Observer found that the local Awami League leaders have not yet been able to unite around the election. Former Mayor Jahangir Alam has been expelled from the party for life but a group of AL is with him. Those who are working claim that the followers of Jahangir Alam are not against the boat symbol, they are against Azmat Ullah Khan. It is clear that Azmat Ulla Khan has failed to unite AL leaders. Some of the AL leaders think that it may be a big factor in the polls result.



However, Azmat Ullah has a clean image and is familiar as an honest person. Azmat's personal image may be a plus point and attract general voters of Gazipur city.



Azmat Ullah thinks that the people of Gazipur will choose an honest and qualified candidate as the mayor this time.



Claiming to be ahead in that point of view, he said, "This election is very important for everyone. Our future depends on it. To get proper service from any institution, it is inevitable to establish honest, qualified and experienced leadership in that institute. I hope the people of Gazipur will make the right decision this time."



Due to Gazipur city's proximity to the capital, ruling AL is giving importance to the election there.

AL Organizing Secretary SM Kamal Hossain thinks that individuals can never share party votes.

He said, "Others are not even close to the boat in terms of popularity."



