

Nazrul's 124th birth anniv today



Ministry of Cultural Affairs has taken elaborate programmes to mark the day at the national level.



Different organizations and cultural bodies, including Dhaka University, have also taken programmes to celebrate the day amid various functions.

President Mohammed Shahbuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages paying rich tributes to the memory of National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam.



They prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul of the poet.



In his message, President Mohammed Shahabuddin said: "On the occasion of the 124th birth anniversary of national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam, I remember this short-lived poet with utmost respect."



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in her message, said Poet Nazrul has enriched the literature, music and culture of the country through his writings.



She said Nazrul was the first Bengali poet who demanded complete independence of India from British rule.



This year's theme of the day is 'Agnibinar Shatabarsha: Bangabandhur Chetanai Shanitarup'.



The birth anniversary of the national poet will be celebrated in the poet's memorable place Trishal in Mymensingh, Doulatpur in Cumilla, Tewta in Manikganj and Karpasdanga in Chuadanga and Chattogram.



The main programme of the birth anniversary will be held at Darirampur of Trishal in Mymensingh. The three-day programmes will jointly be organized by the cultural ministry and the local district administration. Deputy leader of the Jatiya Sangsad Begum Matia Chowdhury will inaugurate the programme.



Bangladesh Television, Bangladesh Betar and private television channels will live telecast the inaugural ceremony and air special programmes and print media will bring out special supplements highlighting the birth anniversary of the national poet.



Bangla Academy will pay respect to the national poet by placing wreaths at his grave near Dhaka University mosque and Nazrul's portrait at Nazrul Mancha on the academy premises at 8am tomorrow.



Dhaka University has taken programmes to mark the birth anniversary of the national poet. As part of the programmes, teachers-students and officials-employees of the university will assembly at the Aparajeo Bangla at 6.15am and then place wreaths at the grave of Nazrul Islam near the university mosque lead by VC Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman. A discussion will also be held there with the vice chancellor in the chair. �BSS

