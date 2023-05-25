High-voltage Gazipur City polls today





Bangladesh's largest city, Gazipur goes to mayoral polls today with 11, 79,476. registered voters, female --5,86,996, male -5,92,762 and transgender- 18, eligible to caste their votes from 8 am to 4 pm at 3,497 polling booths under 480 polling centres, with no breaks.



Gazipur is the country's largest city in size and population.





In the contest are eight mayoral candidates, Azmat Ullah of ruling Awami League, independent candidate Zayeda Khatun, mother of former Mayor Jahangir Alam, MM Niaz Uddin of Jatiya Party, Gazi Ataur Rahman of Islamic Movement, Raju Ahmed of Zaker Party and Atiqul Islam of Gano Front and independent candidates, Sarkar Shahanur Islam, Zayda Khatun and Haroon Ur Rashid.



Zayeda Khatun is in the centre of discussion in the mayoral election as mother expelled Awami League leader and former Mayor Jahangir Alam.



On Tuesday, Mayor and councilor candidates spent busy day going door to door in last minute campaigns.



Election observers consider, Azmat Ulla Khan with 'Boat' symbol Zayda Khatun with 'Table Clock' as main contenders for the post of Mayor of Gazipur, Bangladesh's largest city.



Niaz Uddin is contesting with the symbol -'Plow', Ataur Rahman with 'Hand Fan', Sarkar Shahnur Islam Roni with 'Elephant.



Industrial town Tongi, Konabari, Board Bazar, Chowrasta and Joydevpur saw hectic campaigns by candidates to woo voters.



Polling centres and city walls are virtually covered with posters and graffiti Leaflets distributed reached many voters.



The city witnessed festive campaigns and candidates, their supporters and voters are now busy guessing who would win.



Tea stall owners did brisk business attracting people ready to spend time and pocket money on election gossip.



At Chourasta, tea stall owner Jahanara Begum told the Daily Observer that the election increased tea sales manifold.



At the centre of discussions at tea stalls, restaurants, public transport are the mayor and councilor candidates.



A resident of Joydevpur area of Gazipur Md Khokhon said, "The campaigns are over. Now everyone busy guessing the results.



The Election Commission deployed 13,000 law enforcers to ensure peaceful polling.



BGB is patrolling city areas since Tuesday night. Gazipur City Returning Officer Faridul Islam said that campaigns were banned from Tuesday night.



He expressed hope that polling would be held in a fair and peaceful environment.



The EC deployed 74 magistrates in 57 wards.



The EC deployed 30 RAB teams, 13 platoons of BGB, 19 police striking force and 57 mobile police teams to ensure peaceful polling.



On Wednesday, the EC sent EVMs and other election materials to all the polling stations.



A ban is in place on movement of motorcycles from 12:00 PM on May 24 till 6:00 AM on May 26.



Election observers, journalists covering the polls would be allowed at polling centres.



