MRT Police Unit starts operation in city







A Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police will lead the unit while a Superintendent of Police (SP) and an Additional Superintendent of Police will work under the DIG. Except these three cadre officers of police, eight inspectors, six sub-inspectors (SI) and 41 Assistant SIs will also be included in the unit.



The Public Security Division (PSD) under the Home Ministry on Wednesday forwarded a notification, which was issued on Sunday (May 21), to the authorities concerned including the Police Headquarters.

Earlier on April 31, a stone-like object thrown at Metrorail damaged a glass window of a running train. After about four months of getting approval from the Secretarial Committee on Administrative Reform (SCAR), a dedicated 'Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Police Unit' of 231 members, formed to ensure comprehensive security measures for the metro rail system, started operation in Dhaka city recently.A Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police will lead the unit while a Superintendent of Police (SP) and an Additional Superintendent of Police will work under the DIG. Except these three cadre officers of police, eight inspectors, six sub-inspectors (SI) and 41 Assistant SIs will also be included in the unit.The Public Security Division (PSD) under the Home Ministry on Wednesday forwarded a notification, which was issued on Sunday (May 21), to the authorities concerned including the Police Headquarters.Earlier on April 31, a stone-like object thrown at Metrorail damaged a glass window of a running train.