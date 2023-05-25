Video
Home Back Page

MRT Police Unit starts operation in city

Published : Thursday, 25 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80
Staff Correspondent

After about four months of getting approval from the Secretarial Committee on Administrative Reform (SCAR), a dedicated 'Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Police Unit' of 231 members, formed to ensure comprehensive security measures for the metro rail system, started operation in Dhaka city recently.

A Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police will lead the unit while a Superintendent of Police (SP) and an Additional Superintendent of Police will work under the DIG. Except these three cadre officers of police, eight inspectors, six sub-inspectors (SI) and 41 Assistant SIs will also be included in the unit.

The Public Security Division (PSD) under the Home Ministry on Wednesday forwarded a notification, which was issued on Sunday (May 21), to the authorities concerned including the Police Headquarters.

Earlier on April 31, a stone-like object thrown at Metrorail damaged a glass window of a running train.



