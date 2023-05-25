Biman to operate special flights for RU admission seekers







Three special flights will be operated on the route on May 29-31, said a press release on Wednesday.



The flights will depart from Dhaka at 3:30 PM and arrive in Rajshahi at 4:20 PM, leave Rajshahi at 4:45 PM and return Dhaka at 5:35 PM, the release added. Tickets of those flights can be purchased through Biman's website www.biman-airlines.com, mobile apps, sales centers, call center (01990997997) and authorized travel agencies.

In addition to the special flights, Biman is operating regular flights on Dhaka-Rajshahi-Dhaka route four days a week-- Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Thursday.



