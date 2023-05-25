BCL leaders allegedly kick out four DU students from hall after torture







Alam Badsha, a resident in Masterda Surja Sen Hall and 2016-17 academic session student of Dhaka University (DU), and three of his roommates alleged Siam Rahman, General Secretary of the hall unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), of beating up them to occupy room no 532 for a non-student in the hall.



At that time, Siam was accompanied by BCL's hall unit Vice-President Hamid Karjai, Joint Secretaries Touhid Zaman Ovi and Abdul Ahad, Hospitality Affairs Secretary Mazharul Islam Nirob and Deputy Law Secretary Muhammad Talha, said the victims.

All are close followers of BCL central President Saddam Hussain.



Badsha claimed that his roommate Sumon Ahmed who completed his graduation and post-graduation in 2019 has occupied the 532 no room illegally and he often misbehaves with others staying in the room.



Ashikur Rahman, another victim of the incident and a fourth-year student of the Arabic Department, said that they protested Sumon's misbehavior on Saturday and urged him to discuss any problem calmly.



As a result, they got the threat of kicking out from the hall given by Sumon by the dint his younger brother, Siam.



"He even brought his juniors in our room to threaten us on Sunday," Ashik said.



Lutfor Rahman, another victim of the incident and a 2017-18 academic session student of the university, said that they decided to lodge a written complaint against Sumon with the hall Provost on the following day.



"As Sumon learnt the matter, he informed Siam immediately. Siam called us to his room in 450 at 3:00pm on Tuesday. He checked our mobile phones and beat up us with cricket stamps bringing allegations of anti-government Facebook post," he added, obstructing a few drops of tears.



He released us at 8:00pm after taking a written statement that we would get down from the hall voluntarily, said Alam Badsha.



We took primary treatment in the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) on Tuesday night, said Al-Amin, the fourth victim of the alleged torture.



In the meantime, the victims lodged a written complaint with the hall Provost on Wednesday. They also held a press conference at DU Journalists' Association (DUJA) office on the same day.



Following the complaint, the hall administration formed a three-member probe body to investigate the incident and asked the committee members to submit the report by three working days.



The victims are still out of the hall out of fear that they would be tortured again.



Alleged BCL leaders Hamid, Ovi, Ahad, Nirob and Talha declined the accusations.



However, Siam said, "Alam Badsha fabricated the incident. I called them to my room to learn the detail of their altercation over occupying a seat in their room. They themselves wanted to get out of the hall when I warned them to send to the police station for posting anti-government status on Facebook. I did not force them."



Asked if he can check anyone's mobile, he skipped the question and termed Badsha as a liar.



Siam told journalists that he slapped Badsha only for once to intimidate them so that they do not do anymore anti-government activities on the campus.



Talking to this correspondent, Surja Sen Hall House Tutor and also the Head of the probe body Shahid Kazi said that they would investigate the incident in accordance with the instructions given by the hall administration.

