Attack On Cops 12 BNP men on remand, 15 sent to jail





Twelve leaders and activists of BNP were placed on a one-day remand by a Dhaka court on Wednesday in a case filed over clash between police and BNP men in the capital's Science Laboratory area on Tuesday.



Metropolitan Magistrate Mamunur Rashid passed the order after Dhanmondi police produced the BNP men before the court with two prayers.





The same court sent 15 BNP men including national Executive Committee member Sheikh Robiul Alam to jail.



Dhanmondi police produced the 27 BNP men before the court with two prayers, one is to put 12 BNP men on remand and keep 15 in jail.



Twenty-seven people who were arrested during the clash were made accused in the case.



At least 100 BNP activists and 10 police personnel were injured as they clashed during a road march programme of the party in the capital's Science Laboratory area on Tuesday.



Three cases were filed against leaders and activists of BNP over yesterday's clash with police in Dhaka's Science Laboratory area.



Two cases were filed with Dhanmondi Police Station under the Explosives Act and the Special Powers Act and another case was filed with New Market Police Station.



Twelve leaders and activists of BNP were placed on a one-day remand by a Dhaka court on Wednesday in a case filed over clash between police and BNP men in the capital's Science Laboratory area on Tuesday.Metropolitan Magistrate Mamunur Rashid passed the order after Dhanmondi police produced the BNP men before the court with two prayers.The remanded accused are Shahdat Hossain , Saiful Islam, Ripon Hossain, Md Ruhul, Abdus Salam, Md Sujon, Nazrul Islam, Shafiqur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Ahmed, Aminul Islam and Shah Alam.The same court sent 15 BNP men including national Executive Committee member Sheikh Robiul Alam to jail.Dhanmondi police produced the 27 BNP men before the court with two prayers, one is to put 12 BNP men on remand and keep 15 in jail.Twenty-seven people who were arrested during the clash were made accused in the case.At least 100 BNP activists and 10 police personnel were injured as they clashed during a road march programme of the party in the capital's Science Laboratory area on Tuesday.Three cases were filed against leaders and activists of BNP over yesterday's clash with police in Dhaka's Science Laboratory area.Two cases were filed with Dhanmondi Police Station under the Explosives Act and the Special Powers Act and another case was filed with New Market Police Station.