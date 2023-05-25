Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 25 May, 2023, 3:08 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

BD can repay IMF loans: PM

Published : Thursday, 25 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 111

The $4.7 billion Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said she is confident Bangladesh can meet its commitments to the International Monetary Fund under the $4.7 billion loan programme.

"The IMF only assists countries that can repay the loans they are taking. We took the loan as much as we need, and I am very much sure that definitely we are able to use the loan for our progress and side by side we are able to pay it back," Hasina said on the second day of the third Qatar Economic Forum in Doha.

In January, the IMF approved loans of $4.7 billion to Bangladesh for immediate disbursement, considered a boost for Hasina ahead of a general election early next year.

Amid a worsening economic crisis, Bangladesh has seen a sharp widening of its current account deficit, depreciation of the taka currency and a decline in its foreign exchange reserves.

Asked why Bangladesh, instead of lowering energy prices as many experts suggested, decided to raise the cost multiple times this year, Hasina said: "Energy prices have gone up around the globe and we're struggling with it as well."

"But for our people, and the development, we always provide facilities so they don't suffer," she said, adding that the whole country is now connected to power.

Hasina mentioned that Bangladesh was scoping out alternatives in 'renewable energy' to resolve the power crisis.

On whether Bangladesh might consider buying oil from Russia, Hasina said: "We have never bought oil from Russia, but [will consider] whoever offers a comfortable price."

"Our foreign policy is very clear -- friendship to all, malice to none. Another thing I'd like to mention is that countries might have conflict among themselves, but we will never play a partisan role in the world."

 "We need to develop our country and fulfil our people's demands."

Speaking about making the upcoming general elections 'fairer and more participatory', Hasina said, "It is our struggle to ensure free and fair elections, and we did it during our time."

"I'm not here to grab power but to ensure people's voting rights and the people should decide who will run the country. Definitely, the election will be free and fair." She also welcomed foreign observers to closely watch the general election due in early 2024.    bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
MRT Police Unit starts operation in city
5.21 lakh people died in 281 weather-related events in 51yrs in BD: Report
Biman to operate special flights for RU admission seekers
BCL leaders allegedly kick out four DU students from hall after torture
Attack On Cops 12 BNP men on remand, 15 sent to jail
BD can repay IMF loans: PM
KSA wants to make BD regional business hub: Momen
Now BGB can file criminal cases: HC


Latest News
Govt urges undemocratic forces to protect electoral process
Nothing to worry about new US visa policy: Momen
Kazi Nazrul Islam's birth anniversary celebrated in Hili
GCC polls: Two detained for entering secret room
Two trucks' collision leaves one dead, two injured
Will accept whatever the result is: Azmat
Hopeful about my victory: Zayeda
Elderly woman 'commits suicide' in Dinajpur
One dies as train hits him in Gafargaon
IMF chief calls US debt battle 'unnecessary' for world economy
Most Read News
Bangladeshis won't get US visas if found undermining election process: Blinken
Lightning strikes: Govt issues precautionary measures
Stay order revoked, BGB now can file criminal cases
Justice Habibur Rahman's wife dies, CJ expresses shock
Gazipur city polls Thursday, 73pc centres are risky
Saudi Arabia offers large-scale investment in Bangladesh
Rajshahi Chhatra Dal leader Shamim picked up by DB police in Dhaka
Amir-ul Islam brings Taposh's remarks to Appellate Division's attention
Fair election not possible under existing system: GM Quader
College teacher killed as bus hits him in Bogura
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft