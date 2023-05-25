KSA wants to make BD regional business hub: Momen







"They want to make Patenga as a red sea gateway," Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen told in a media briefing at Doha on Tuesday, according to the Foreign Ministry.



Saudi Arabian Minister of Investment Khalid A Al-Faliah and Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Alibrahim came up with the Saudi offer when they jointly called on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her place of residence in Doha on Tuesday, Momen said.

They also asked Bangladeshi investment in Saudi Arabia to establish pharmaceuticals, beverage and real estate industries for mutual benefits.



"The Saudi ministers requested Bangladesh to build housing and hospitals in Saudi Arabia for Bangladeshi hajj pilgrims," Momen said.



During the meeting with the Prime Minister, they offered that Saudi Arabia wants to set up major distribution centres of Saudi petrochemical, diesel, jet fuel, fertiliser and shipping lines in Bangladesh, he added.



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina offered the Saudi government Matarbari and Payra Sea Ports and economic zones in this regard as well for mutual benefits.



The Prime Minister said she has already given permission and urged them to start it immediately.



In front of the Saudi Ministers, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina directed the authorities concerned to take necessary measures for removing obstacles if there is any to ease Saudi investments in Bangladesh.



Both the Saudi Ministers informed the Prime Minister that Saudi Arabia has already taken a few proposals. Of these, they want to work out with Patenga Port and want an economic zone beside it.



Saudi Arabia also wants to develop a partnership with Bangladesh through cooperation in various sectors both in public and private like agriculture for mutual benefits. They assured the Prime Minister of providing necessary financial and technical assistance to Bangladesh.



While briefing reporters after the meeting, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said they said Saudi sees a few issues as investor --stability (of country) and future of investment.



Saudi Arabia has offered to make large scale investment in various sectors of Bangladesh as the country has a stable government and good record of economic growth. During the meeting, they said the present situation and future of Bangladesh is very good and this is why they have taken the decision to strengthen its relation with Bangladesh.



"Bangladesh has a stable government and Bangladesh's economic growth is very good. Bangladesh's leadership, vision and commitments are very good, they added," the Saudi Ministers told the Prime Minister.



They highly appreciated Bangladesh's RMG sector saying that Bangladesh has shown that it has become the capital of textiles and garments in the world, Foreign Minister said.



The Saudi Arabia wants to establish Bangladesh as a regional business hub considering its geographical location in between South and Southeast Asia, if Saudi makes it a hub, they can cover Indonesia, Malaysia and more countries."They want to make Patenga as a red sea gateway," Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen told in a media briefing at Doha on Tuesday, according to the Foreign Ministry.Saudi Arabian Minister of Investment Khalid A Al-Faliah and Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Alibrahim came up with the Saudi offer when they jointly called on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her place of residence in Doha on Tuesday, Momen said.They also asked Bangladeshi investment in Saudi Arabia to establish pharmaceuticals, beverage and real estate industries for mutual benefits."The Saudi ministers requested Bangladesh to build housing and hospitals in Saudi Arabia for Bangladeshi hajj pilgrims," Momen said.During the meeting with the Prime Minister, they offered that Saudi Arabia wants to set up major distribution centres of Saudi petrochemical, diesel, jet fuel, fertiliser and shipping lines in Bangladesh, he added.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina offered the Saudi government Matarbari and Payra Sea Ports and economic zones in this regard as well for mutual benefits.The Prime Minister said she has already given permission and urged them to start it immediately.In front of the Saudi Ministers, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina directed the authorities concerned to take necessary measures for removing obstacles if there is any to ease Saudi investments in Bangladesh.Both the Saudi Ministers informed the Prime Minister that Saudi Arabia has already taken a few proposals. Of these, they want to work out with Patenga Port and want an economic zone beside it.Saudi Arabia also wants to develop a partnership with Bangladesh through cooperation in various sectors both in public and private like agriculture for mutual benefits. They assured the Prime Minister of providing necessary financial and technical assistance to Bangladesh.While briefing reporters after the meeting, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said they said Saudi sees a few issues as investor --stability (of country) and future of investment.Saudi Arabia has offered to make large scale investment in various sectors of Bangladesh as the country has a stable government and good record of economic growth. During the meeting, they said the present situation and future of Bangladesh is very good and this is why they have taken the decision to strengthen its relation with Bangladesh."Bangladesh has a stable government and Bangladesh's economic growth is very good. Bangladesh's leadership, vision and commitments are very good, they added," the Saudi Ministers told the Prime Minister.They highly appreciated Bangladesh's RMG sector saying that Bangladesh has shown that it has become the capital of textiles and garments in the world, Foreign Minister said.