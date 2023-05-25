Video
Thursday, 25 May, 2023
Home Back Page

Now BGB can file criminal cases: HC

Published : Thursday, 25 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 144
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday revoked its earlier order that stayed the filing of criminal cases by the authorities concerned of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).

Following the High Court order, the members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) can file a criminal case from now on, lawyers concerned opined.

In a suo moto move, the HC bench comprising Justice SM Quddus Zaman and Justice Shahed Nuruddin revoked the stay on the BGB's filing of cases.

The development comes after the High Court on Tuesday stayed the trial proceedings of a criminal case filed by the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).

The HC, however, upheld the ruling issued on the BGB's jurisdiction to file cases.

The HC bench on Tuesday stayed trial proceedings of case after hearing a petition filed by accused Kamruzzaman challenging the validity of a case filed by BGB.

The HC bench also issued a rule asking the government to explain why the charges against the defendants in the case filed by the BGB in connection with the recovery of a large amount of Indian goods in 2022 should not be cancelled.

The HC bench also fixed on June 14 for hearing on rule issued by it in this regard.


