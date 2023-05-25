Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 25 May, 2023, 3:07 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

3 nabbed with drugs in Barguna, Naogaon

Published : Thursday, 25 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61

111Our Correspondents222Three people have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in two districts- Barguna and Naogaon, on Tuesday.

TALTALA, BARGUNA: Police arrested a woman along with three kilograms of hemp from Taltali Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.The arrested was identified as Shahinur Begum, 28, a resident of Boro Angkujanpara area under Nishanbaria Union of the upazila.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Taltali Police Station (PS) Qazi Sakhawat Hossain Topu said, acting on a tip-off, a team of police conducted a raid in Angkujanpara area and arrested the woman along with drugs.A case was filed with the PS against her under the Narcotics Control Act, the OC added.
NAOGAON: Police, in separate drives, arrested two alleged drug peddlers along with six hemp plants and 700 grams of hemp from Niamatpur Upazila in the district early Tuesday.The arrested are: Hamidur Rahman Hamid, 45, a resident of Sonapur Village under Rosulpur Union, and Humayun Kabir, 55, of Chakpahar Village under Paroil Union of the upazila.Niamatpur PS OC Asaduzzaman Asad said acting on a tip-off, a team of police conducted raided the Chourapara Bridge area at early hours, and arrested Hamid along with 700 grams of hemp.Meanwhile, the same team of police conducted a drive in Chakpahar area, and arrested Humayun along with six hemp plants, he said.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
3 nabbed with drugs in Barguna, Naogaon
Three ‘commit suicide’ in Noakhali, Cumilla, Sunamganj
Lightning kills 18 people in 10 districts
10 killed, seven injured in separate road mishaps
Thrust on formulating action plan to ensure nutrition for all
Two people electrocuted in Rajbari
Drastic fall in power output at Kaptai plant
International Day for Biological Diversity observed in Noakhali


Latest News
Govt urges undemocratic forces to protect electoral process
Nothing to worry about new US visa policy: Momen
Kazi Nazrul Islam's birth anniversary celebrated in Hili
GCC polls: Two detained for entering secret room
Two trucks' collision leaves one dead, two injured
Will accept whatever the result is: Azmat
Hopeful about my victory: Zayeda
Elderly woman 'commits suicide' in Dinajpur
One dies as train hits him in Gafargaon
IMF chief calls US debt battle 'unnecessary' for world economy
Most Read News
Bangladeshis won't get US visas if found undermining election process: Blinken
Lightning strikes: Govt issues precautionary measures
Stay order revoked, BGB now can file criminal cases
Justice Habibur Rahman's wife dies, CJ expresses shock
Gazipur city polls Thursday, 73pc centres are risky
Saudi Arabia offers large-scale investment in Bangladesh
Rajshahi Chhatra Dal leader Shamim picked up by DB police in Dhaka
Amir-ul Islam brings Taposh's remarks to Appellate Division's attention
Fair election not possible under existing system: GM Quader
College teacher killed as bus hits him in Bogura
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft