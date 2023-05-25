3 nabbed with drugs in Barguna, Naogaon

111Our Correspondents222Three people have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in two districts- Barguna and Naogaon, on Tuesday.



TALTALA, BARGUNA: Police arrested a woman along with three kilograms of hemp from Taltali Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.The arrested was identified as Shahinur Begum, 28, a resident of Boro Angkujanpara area under Nishanbaria Union of the upazila.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Taltali Police Station (PS) Qazi Sakhawat Hossain Topu said, acting on a tip-off, a team of police conducted a raid in Angkujanpara area and arrested the woman along with drugs.A case was filed with the PS against her under the Narcotics Control Act, the OC added.

NAOGAON: Police, in separate drives, arrested two alleged drug peddlers along with six hemp plants and 700 grams of hemp from Niamatpur Upazila in the district early Tuesday.The arrested are: Hamidur Rahman Hamid, 45, a resident of Sonapur Village under Rosulpur Union, and Humayun Kabir, 55, of Chakpahar Village under Paroil Union of the upazila.Niamatpur PS OC Asaduzzaman Asad said acting on a tip-off, a team of police conducted raided the Chourapara Bridge area at early hours, and arrested Hamid along with 700 grams of hemp.Meanwhile, the same team of police conducted a drive in Chakpahar area, and arrested Humayun along with six hemp plants, he said.