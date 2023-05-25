Video
Three ‘commit suicide’ in Noakhali, Cumilla, Sunamganj

Published : Thursday, 25 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

111Our Correspondents222Three people including a woman have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in three districts- Noakhali, Cumilla and Sunamganj, recently.
BEGUMGANJ, NOAKHALI: A young man has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Begumganj Upazila of the district recently.Police recovered the hanging body of the youth from a mango tree in Kashipur Village under Amanullahpur Union of the upazila at around 10 am on Sunday.The deceased was identified as Mahadi Hasan Mishu, 27, son of Shamsul Haque Polash, hailed from Uttar Boro Bhita area of Fulbari Upazila in Kurigram District.According to local sources, a group of 14 members of Tablighi Jamaat including Mahadi, came to the Bokhari Jame Mosque on Thursday. On Sunday morning, they saw Mahadi was hanging from the tree and informed police.Sub-Inspector (SI) of Begumganj Police Station (PS) Abdul Awal said being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Noakhali General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.An unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this regard, the SI added.
CUMILLA: A female school teacher reportedly committed suicide after jumping under a moving train in Laksham Upazila of the district     recently.The incident took place at Laksham Municipal Rail Gate of the upazila at around 7:30 am on Friday.The deceased was identified as Rowshan Binte Shafique, 42, daughter of Shafiqul Islam, a resident of Natherpetua area under Monoharganj Upazila. She was an assistant teacher of Laksam Government Pilot High School. She lived with her son and daughter in a rented house at the municipality.Shafi Ahmed, son of the deceased, said.


