Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 25 May, 2023, 3:07 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

33 more Covid cases reported

Published : Thursday, 25 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91

Bangladesh has recorded 33 new cases of Covid-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,038,741.

The death toll from the disease stayed unchanged at 29,446 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Wednesday.

As many as 798 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 4.14 per cent.

With 30 infections, Dhaka logged the highest number of cases among the eight divisions. Another 27 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,006,128.
     bdnews24.com



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
33 more Covid cases reported
Lamp post catches fire at Banani
JU students protest unplanned dev works
DSCC to renovate, preserve historic buildings: Taposh
35 more patients hospitalised with dengue
3 bodies recovered after 25 days of missing in Cox’s Bazar
IIUC celebrates 50th anniv of conferment of Joliot-Curie Peace Medal on Bangabandhu
Prez asks BGB to be more vigilant in stopping border killings, smuggling


Latest News
Govt urges undemocratic forces to protect electoral process
Nothing to worry about new US visa policy: Momen
Kazi Nazrul Islam's birth anniversary celebrated in Hili
GCC polls: Two detained for entering secret room
Two trucks' collision leaves one dead, two injured
Will accept whatever the result is: Azmat
Hopeful about my victory: Zayeda
Elderly woman 'commits suicide' in Dinajpur
One dies as train hits him in Gafargaon
IMF chief calls US debt battle 'unnecessary' for world economy
Most Read News
Bangladeshis won't get US visas if found undermining election process: Blinken
Lightning strikes: Govt issues precautionary measures
Stay order revoked, BGB now can file criminal cases
Justice Habibur Rahman's wife dies, CJ expresses shock
Gazipur city polls Thursday, 73pc centres are risky
Saudi Arabia offers large-scale investment in Bangladesh
Rajshahi Chhatra Dal leader Shamim picked up by DB police in Dhaka
Amir-ul Islam brings Taposh's remarks to Appellate Division's attention
Fair election not possible under existing system: GM Quader
College teacher killed as bus hits him in Bogura
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft