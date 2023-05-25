33 more Covid cases reported







Bangladesh has recorded 33 new cases of Covid-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,038,741. The death toll from the disease stayed unchanged at 29,446 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Wednesday. As many as 798 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 4.14 per cent. With 30 infections, Dhaka logged the highest number of cases among the eight divisions. Another 27 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,006,128.