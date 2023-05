The fire broke around 1pm, said sources at Fire Service and Civil Defence headquarters control room.

On information, two firefighting units rushed to the spot.



A fire broke out in a lamp post on Banani graveyard road in the city on Wednesday.The fire broke around 1pm, said sources at Fire Service and Civil Defence headquarters control room.On information, two firefighting units rushed to the spot.However, what caused the fire could not be known immediately. �UNB